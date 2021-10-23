U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,128.58
    -2,421.32 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Columbia China opens its third and largest hospital in Jiaxing, China

·4 min read

JIAXING, China, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia China, a joint venture between Seattle's Columbia Pacific Management, Sheares Healthcare Group, a 100% owned subsidiary of Singapore investment company Temasek, and Hong Kong-based conglomerate Swire Pacific Limited, opens its third & largest 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

Columbia China opens its third and largest hospital in Jiaxing, China
Columbia China opens its third and largest hospital in Jiaxing, China

Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital is licensed for 500 beds with a construction area of 112,000 square meters. It is built in accordance to Joint Commission International (JCI) standards and aims to provide holistic patient centric care using state-of-the-art medical technology. It has 10 operating theatres including 2 digital OTs, 2 DSAs, 6 LDRP (Labor, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum) rooms, and advanced diagnostic equipment such as the MRI 3.0. The total cost of investment is US$220 million and the hospital took 3 years to construct and commission.

The services provided at the Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital include outpatient consultations, inpatient services, accident & emergency and health screening. Its specialties include internal medicine, oncology, general surgery, orthopedic, respiratory, urology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology, nephrology, cardiology, dermatology, gynecology, family planning, hemodialysis, pediatrics, rehabilitation and traditional Chinese medicine. It is equipped with advanced medical diagnostic equipment such as GE's MRI 3.0, GE's CT 64, digital radiology, ultrasound, and a full service medical laboratory. Patients will be able to use their public and commercial medical insurance at the hospital.

"With the opening of its third and largest hospital, Columbia China aims to deliver the highest level of healthcare quality, service and patient experience to the 5.5m population in Jiaxing," said Bee Lan Tan, President & Group CEO of Columbia China. "The successful opening of the hospital during the pandemic period would not have been possible without the commitment and efficiency of the Jiaxing government and the support of the government officials at Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone. Columbia China remains dedicated to bringing more international medical and management talent and resources to Jiaxing, so that the needs of the local population can be well served."

As one of the key projects of Jiaxing's "100 Years 100 Projects", the official opening of Kaiyi Hospital will contribute improvements to Jiaxing's healthcare services landscape and enable the people in Jiaxing and its surrounding areas to experience cost-effective and international standard healthcare services without having to leave Jiaxing.

At the launch ceremony, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital and Zhejiang Tongji College signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on personnel training, scientific research and innovation, and to build a platform for integrating learning, practice and research.

Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital and Jiaxing Taiwan Investing Entrepreneurs Association also signed a contract to create a more accessible, seamless, and comfortable medical environment for Taiwanese living and working in Jiaxing.

As part of Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital's corporate social responsibility, it also donated 100,000 RMB to Zhejiang Foundation for Disabled Persons to support the major medical insurance program for people with disabilities. This will help to reduce the medical burden of patients with major illnesses and their families.

Cao Haoqiang, President of Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital, said that "Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital has attracted much attention from the public since its soft opening on May 20, 2021. During the soft opening, the hospital's systems, facilities, services and processes were systematically tested and the medical staff of each department were trained to provide the best service to our patients."

Through the feedback received from the soft opening, we have set up the "Famous Physicians Center", aiming to bring the best doctors in China to provide top quality care to the people of Jiaxing.

Along with the official launch, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital also officially unveiled the set-up of the "Shanghai Famous Orthopedic Physicians' Jiaxing Kaiyi Center", in cooperation with several famous tertiary hospitals and orthopedic hospitals in Shanghai. Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital aims to provide expert consultations by Shanghai doctors at Jiaxing's "doorstep".

To give back to the community, from October 21-23, Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital has held a "Women's Care Day - Intelligent AI Breast Screening for Cancer" charity clinic, actively taking social responsibility for women's health. AIBUS, an intelligent breast screening ultrasound robot, along with our physician team will conduct the screenings and carry out health education activities at the following communities - Jiaxing Yu Xin Community, Cao Zhuang Community, Haiyan Bolite Paper and Huixin Import & Export Group. Jiaxing Kaiyi Hospital will also conduct complimentary breast screenings for cancer as well.

About Columbia China

Columbia China is a privately-held Shanghai-based healthcare company jointly invested by Columbia Pacific Management (CPM) from the United States, Sheares Healthcare Group (SHEARES) from Singapore and Swire Pacific Limited from Hong Kong.

For more information about Columbia China, go to the company's website, Columbia-China.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-china-opens-its-third-and-largest-hospital-in-jiaxing-china-301407035.html

SOURCE COLUMBIA CHINA

Recommended Stories

  • The Weekly Wrap – Inflationary Pressures Shift Monetary Policy Expectations, Pegging Back the Dollar

    The U.S Dollar lost ground last week, as inflationary pressures suggest that other central banks may also need to make a move to curb the impact of cost pressures. First up is the ECB next week…

  • European Equities: A Week in Review – 22/10/21

    Following a mixed week for the majors, third quarter GDP numbers and ECB monetary policy will be in focus in the week ahead. A busy U.S economic calendar and corporate earnings will also influence, however.

  • Shareholders May Not Be So Generous With Mattioli Woods plc's (LON:MTW) CEO Compensation And Here's Why

    Despite Mattioli Woods plc's ( LON:MTW ) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings...

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Croma Security Solutions Group plc ( LON:CSSG ) by...

  • Saudi Arabia Commits to Net-Zero Emissions by 2060

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureSaudi Arabia has pledged to eliminate planet-warming emissions within its borders by 2060.The decision is a marked turnaround for the world’s biggest o

  • Suze Orman says avoid making this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celeb says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • Moderna Slapped With Sell Rating Despite CDC Authorization For Covid Boosters

    Vaccine stocks mostly fell Friday after the CDC authorized Moderna, J&J boosters, plus a mix-and-match strategy for Covid booster shots.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Got Crushed This Week

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) closed the week down by a whopping 68.6%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech's stock plummeted last Tuesday after announcing that its oral antiviral pill, known as AT-527, badly missed the mark in a phase 2 trial called MOONSONG for patients with mild or moderate cases of COVID-19. AT-527 is being co-developed with pharma heavyweight Roche (OTC: RHHBY).

  • Why 23andMe Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) stock slipped in Friday morning trading after the genetic data miner announced that it will spend $400 million to acquire on-demand online medical care and pharmacy services platform Lemonaid Health (not to be confused with Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance provider). As of 11 a.m. EDT, 23andMe shares are down 4.2%. 23andMe noted that bringing Lemonaid Health's "innovative telemedicine and prescription drug delivery services" onboard could be "an important step in transforming the traditional primary care experience and making personalized healthcare a reality."

  • This Mom Wants Others To Learn From Her Story After She Went Septic Because Doctors Didn't Believe Her

    "Listen to your body."View Entire Post ›

  • Genentech wins FDA approval for unique refillable treatment targeting blinding eye disease

    The FDA approval comes as Genentech and parent Roche face generic competition for Lucentis and other companies pursue longer-acting drugs for wet AMD patients.

  • Athira CEO Resigns After Data Manipulation Firestorm, But Alzheimer's Stock Pops

    Leen Kawas resigned from her post as Athira CEO after an investigation found she manipulated data in papers — and ATHA stock soared.

  • CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

    The CDC says whole onions are the cause of a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that's sickened 652 people; the source is whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed in the U.S. by ProSource.

  • This Isn’t Sci-Fi: How AI Is About To Disrupt This $11 Trillion Industry

    Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s disrupting entire industries. Now, it’s coming to the healthcare sector, and it could change everything we know about medicine

  • Down 25% in 2021, Is Compass Pathways Undervalued?

    To help people suffering from depression and other mental illnesses, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) makes psychedelic therapies based on chemicals like psilocybin. While its interventions may never be as widely used as the first-line depression treatments of today like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), they just might offer a source of hope. Compass' shares are down by more than 25% from the start of the year, and there's no guarantee that they'll recover.

  • CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to whole onions

    The CDC announced on Thursday a salmonella outbreak linked to imported red, white and yellow onions. Why it matters: The outbreak has now reached 37 states, with 652 illnesses and 129 hospitalizations, per the CDC alert.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Fresh, whole onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, by ProSource Inc. are linked to the illness and should not be eaten, sold or served, the CDC said. The agency is advis

  • Intelligent Implants raises $8.7M to help you grow a spine

    Spinal surgery is not for the faint of heart at the best of times, but Intelligent Implants raised €7.5 million ($8.7 million) to make spinal surgery less of a pain in the backside. The company's smart implants' first application is in spinal fusion surgery -- where two or more vertebrae are permanently connected to improve stability, correct a deformity or reduce pain. Intelligent Implants uses wireless implantable electronics to stimulate, steer and monitor bone growth.

  • Mom Induces Lactation to Breastfeed Fiancé in Hopes of Spicing Up Sex Life

    The mother of two also claims that the milk helps her fiancé's health—but is that entirely true? Here's what the science says.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts Incoming

    Right now, investors are waiting for news from BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI), Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK), and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) that could send their stock prices screaming higher, or lower, overnight. Shares of BeyondSpring more than tripled in August after the clinical-stage biotech's lead candidate, plinabulin, produced positive results. During a clinical trial with lung cancer patients called Dublin-3, adding plinabulin to standard chemotherapy significantly reduced patients' risk of death.

  • Digital health care company Babylon pops in NYSE public debut

    Ali Parsa, Babylon Founder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s rapid growth and the future of digital health care.