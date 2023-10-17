Columbia County to consider expanding care home, allowing health care business to move

A Columbia County personal care home wants to expand and a care-home placement agency wants to locate nearby.

Each proposal involves a property on Hereford Farm Road. The parcels are less than 2 miles from each other.

Lily of the Valley Adult Care Solutions is at 4933 Hereford Farm Rd., near the entrance to the Allen Farms subdivision. The care facility offers room and board, nursing, housekeeping and daily living assistance, according to owner and applicant Dr. Levi H. Makala.

He asked the county on Oct. 6 to consider rezoning the property from residential to a special designation that would permit more residents. Lily currently has capacity for six clients.

At 4528 Hereford Farm Rd., a house with a white picket fence has been home to Nancy Hall’s Personal Care Home. Hall still owns the property, and it’s zoned as a personal care home. But applicant William Grice asked the county on Oct. 6 to amend the property’s special zoning to allow approved residential uses, including single-family residential living and operating a business out of the home.

"The property will be our family home and our home-based business will be operated from the home,” said Andrea Grier, president of Haven of Hope Services, which subcontracts with the state of Georgia as a placement agency for adults in need of supervisory care in “an affordable alternative to a nursing home or large assisted living facility.”

Both proposals are scheduled to be considered next month at a meeting of the Columbia County Planning Commission.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Personal care home, health placement agency each seek zoning change