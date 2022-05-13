U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

Columbia Gas of Maryland Proposes Further Investments in Safety Through Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure

4 min read
In this article:
Plan creates jobs, supports economic development, promotes sustainability

CANONSBURG, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Gas of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), filed a request today with the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve revised rates for further upgrading and replacing portions of the company's underground natural gas distribution pipelines. If approved, these proposed rate adjustments would not go into effect until the end of 2022.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

"Ensuring the continued, long-term safety of the customers and communities we serve is essential, and it requires the necessary level of investment to modernize our energy infrastructure for generations to come," aid Mark Kempic, Columbia Gas President and Chief Operating Officer. "This proposal seeks to balance cost and service in order to continue delivering on our commitments to customers."

With over 165 full-time employees and contracted resources, Columbia Gas has proudly invested more than $231 million in Maryland since 2008 as part of its long-term plan to modernize and expand its natural gas distribution system.

In addition to the positive economic benefits associated with these previous and proposed future investments across the Western Maryland area served by Columbia Gas, this plan also supports a positive customer experience through ensuring an educated and trained workforce that is focused on safely meeting or exceeding all federal and state industry requirements.

Columbia Gas also is proposing a program that allows customers an option to reduce some or all of their emissions related to their natural gas usage.

Helping Customers in Need

At all times, Columbia Gas is committed to providing its customers with the tools, resources, and programs to stay safe and warm in their homes. "Even with these necessary investments, any change in customer bills is meaningful," added Kempic. "Assistance is available, and it is our goal to work with customers to identify solutions to keep them connected."

With the communities we serve in mind, Columbia Gas offers a number of flexible payment plans to residential and commercial customers to help spread the balance due on their natural gas bills across multiple months. Information can be found at www.columbiagasmd.com/paymentplans.

Any Columbia Gas customer who may have fallen behind on their energy bills is encouraged to reach out to the company at 1-888-460-4332 or by visiting www.columbiagasmd.com/assistanceprograms.

Review Process by PSC

While the company filed its request with the PSC today, it is important to note that after filing for a rate adjustment, the review process by the Commission will take approximately seven months. As a result, in this case, any approved and adjusted rates by the PSC would not go into effect until December 2022.

Approval of the proposal would result in the average total bill for a residential customer who purchases 70 therms of gas per month from Columbia Gas to increase from $106.71 to $119.20, or by 11.70 percent. The total bill for a small commercial customer purchasing 240 therms of gas from Columbia Gas per month would increase from $336.18 to $367.31, or by 9.26 percent. The total monthly bill for an industrial customer purchasing 4,590 therms of gas from Columbia Gas would increase from $4,288.83 to $4,498.74, or by 4.89 percent.

If the request is approved as filed, the total average residential customer bill would still be around 31 percent lower than it was 20 years ago, when adjusted for inflation.

The total overall request represents an annual revenue increase of $7.1 million.

How Customers Can Participate in the Rate Review Process

It is important to note that the public has a voice in the review process, and anyone interested in the case can reach out to the PSC. Columbia Gas encourages active involvement by customers and other parties by participating through written comments and attendance at public hearings. Residential customers are represented throughout the process by the Maryland Office of People's Counsel.

Customers with questions regarding the proposed rates may call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 or visit www.columbiagasmd.com for more information.

About Columbia Gas of Maryland

Columbia Gas of Maryland delivers clean, affordable, and efficient natural gas to approximately 34,000 customers in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. It is one of NiSource's six regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Maryland and NiSource is available at www.ColumbiaGasMD.com and www.nisource.com.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. The content of these websites is not incorporated by reference into this document or any other report or document NiSource files with the SEC. NI-F

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-gas-of-maryland-proposes-further-investments-in-safety-through-replacing-and-upgrading-aging-infrastructure-301547263.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

