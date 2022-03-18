U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.49
    +28.82 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,569.26
    +88.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,812.38
    +197.60 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.15
    +13.13 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.50
    +1.52 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.30
    -13.90 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    -0.50 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1050
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1550
    -0.0370 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1940
    +0.5960 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,700.52
    +888.23 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.16
    +33.29 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Proposes Further Safety Investments Through Aging Infrastructure Replacements, Upgrades

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NI
    Watchlist

Request supports economic development; recommends new residential energy-efficiency programs

CANONSBURG, Pa. , March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Inc., a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), has made a request today with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PA PUC) to approve revised rates for further upgrading and replacing portions of the company's underground natural gas distribution pipelines to benefit its customers. If approved, these proposed rate adjustments would not go into effect until mid-to-late December 2022.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource&#x002019;s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. NiSource’s approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability - North America Index.

"Ensuring the continued, long-term safety of our customers and communities we serve is an essential part of our business, and it requires the necessary level of investments to modernize an aging energy infrastructure for our customers' future energy needs," said Mark Kempic, Columbia Gas President and Chief Operating Officer. "We also understand that energy efficiency is important to our customers, and this proposal also seeks to provide them with additional energy efficiency options while balancing costs and services to continue delivering on our customer commitments."

With nearly 2,300 full-time employees and contracted resources, Columbia Gas has proudly invested more than $2.8 billion in Pennsylvania since 2007 as part of its long-term plan to modernize and expand its natural gas distribution system.

In addition to the positive economic and customer benefits associated with these previous and proposed future investments across the 26-county area served by Columbia Gas, this plan supports a positive customer experience through ensuring an educated and trained workforce that is focused on safely meeting or exceeding all federal and state industry requirements.

In its request, Columbia Gas also is requesting approval of additional residential energy efficiency programs which are designed to help Columbia Gas's residential customers reduce their energy consumption, improve efficiency, and conserve resources.

Helping Customers in Need

At all times, Columbia Gas is committed to providing its customers with the tools, resources, and programs to stay safe and warm in their homes.

"Even with these necessary investments, any change in customer bills is meaningful," added Kempic. "Assistance is available, and we're here to help and to work with customers to identify solutions to keep them connected."

Any Columbia Gas customer who may have fallen behind on their energy bills is encouraged to reach out to the company at 1-888-460-4332 or by visiting www.columbiagaspa.com/assistanceprograms.

Review Process by PA PUC

While the company filed its request with the PA PUC today, it is important to note that after filing for a rate adjustment, the review process by the Commission will take approximately nine months. As a result, in this case, any approved and adjusted rates by the PA PUC would not go into effect until mid-to-late December 2022.

Approval of the proposal would result in the average total bill for a residential customer who purchases 70 therms of gas per month from Columbia Gas to increase from $123.24 to $135.67 per month, or by 10.09 percent. The total bill for a small commercial customer purchasing 150 therms of gas from Columbia Gas per month would increase from $205.73 to $223.51, or by 8.64 percent. The total monthly bill for a small industrial customer purchasing 1,316 therms of gas from Columbia Gas would increase from $1,476.21 to $1,586.33 per month, or by 7.46 percent.

If the request is approved as filed, the total average residential customer bill in 2022 would still be 10 percent lower than it was 20 years ago, when adjusted for inflation.

The total overall request represents an $82.2 million increase annually.

How Customers Can Participate in the Rate Review Process

It is important to note that the public has a voice in the review process. Anyone interested in the case can participate by reaching out to the PA PUC, and the company encourages active involvement by customers and any interested parties.

Customers can participate through written comments, attendance at public hearings and various consumer advocacy organizations that participate in the proceedings.

Customers with questions regarding the proposed rates may call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 or visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com for more information.

About Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania delivers clean, affordable, and efficient natural gas to approximately 440,000 customers. With headquarters in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, it is one of NiSource's six regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania and NiSource is available at www.ColumbiaGasPA.com and www.nisource.com.

About NiSource
NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NiSource is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - North America. Additional information about NiSource, its investments in modern infrastructure and systems, its commitments and its local brands can be found at www.nisource.com. Follow us at www.facebook.com/nisource, www.linkedin.com/company/nisource or www.twitter.com/nisourceinc. NI-F

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Investors and prospective investors should understand that many factors govern whether any forward-looking statement contained herein will be or can be realized. Any one of those factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our plans, strategies, objectives, expected performance, expenditures, recovery of expenditures through rates, stated on either a consolidated or segment basis, and any and all underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact. Expressions of future goals and expectations and similar expressions, including "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "aims," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," "forecast," and "continue," reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believes to be reasonable; however, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release include, among other things, our ability to execute our business plan or growth strategy, including utility infrastructure investments; potential incidents and other operating risks associated with our business; our ability to adapt to, and manage costs related to, advances in technology; impacts related to our aging infrastructure; our ability to obtain sufficient insurance coverage and whether such coverage will protect us against significant losses; the success of our electric generation strategy; construction risks and natural gas costs and supply risks; fluctuations in demand from residential and commercial customers; fluctuations in the price of energy commodities and related transportation costs or an inability to obtain an adequate, reliable and cost-effective fuel supply to meet customer demands; the attraction and retention of a qualified, diverse workforce and ability to maintain good labor relations; our ability to manage new initiatives and organizational changes; the actions of activist stockholders; the performance of third-party suppliers and service providers; potential cybersecurity-attacks; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; any damage to our reputation; any remaining liabilities or impact related to the sale of the Massachusetts Business; the impacts of natural disasters, potential terrorist attacks or other catastrophic events; the physical impacts of climate change and the transition to a lower carbon future; our ability to manage the financial and operational risks related to achieving our carbon emission reduction goals; our debt obligations; any changes to our credit rating or the credit rating of certain of our subsidiaries; any adverse effects related to our equity units; adverse economic and capital market conditions or increases in interest rates; economic regulation and the impact of regulatory rate reviews; our ability to obtain expected financial or regulatory outcomes; continuing and potential future impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions in certain industries; the reliability of customers and suppliers to fulfill their payment and contractual obligations; the ability of our subsidiaries to generate cash; pension funding obligations; potential impairments of goodwill; changes in the method for determining LIBOR and the potential replacement of the LIBOR benchmark interest rate; the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings, investigations, incidents, claims and litigation; potential remaining liabilities related to the Greater Lawrence Incident; compliance with the agreements entered into with the U.S. Attorney's Office to settle the U.S. Attorney's Office's investigation relating to the Greater Lawrence Incident; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; compliance with environmental laws and the costs of associated liabilities; changes in taxation; and other matters set forth in Part I, Item 1, "Business," Item 1A, "Risk Factors" and Part II, Item 7, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," of the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, some of which risks are beyond our control. In addition, the relative contributions to profitability by each business segment, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements relating thereto, may change over time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes to the future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-gas-of-pennsylvania-proposes-further-safety-investments-through-aging-infrastructure-replacements-upgrades-301505950.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Why Shares of Alibaba, Didi, and TAL Education Group Are Rising Today

    Chinese stocks continued their climb this week, sparked by Chinese regulators voicing support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up 8.2% as of 10 a.m. ET. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has been highly volatile in recent weeks, but thanks to its Friday morning rally, Nio is all set to wrap up what could eventually be one of its strongest weeks in recent months. As of this writing, the stock is already 26.5% higher through the week.

  • Why StoneCo stock is skyrocketing today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why StoneCo stock is popping today despite missing earnings estimates.

  • The Warren Buffett phrase that defines the market right now: Adam Dell

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the 91-year-old Oracle of Investing, has seen just about every type of market. Buffett has a phrase that captures exactly what the market is experiencing right now, says venture capitalist Adam Dell.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Moved Even Higher Today

    After falling early in Thursday's trading session, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) pulled out of a deep dive to finish the day up by 1.1%. What was it that weighed on Nvidia initially in Thursday trading, and why is it recovering so strongly Friday? The answer is the M1 Ultra -- Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new superchip.

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P rise on tech boost after Biden-Xi talks

    The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indexes inched higher in volatile trading on Friday as megacap stocks gained ground, while investors assessed the talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. Nvidia, Tesla, Apple and Microsoft rose between 0.6% and 2.9%, boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working On Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be helping the stock. All it says is “working on Master Plan Part 3,” but people who follow the electric-vehicle company know exactly what Musk is talking about. Part 3 of the master plan would follow Part Deux, published in 2016, and Part 1, written by Musk in 2006.

  • NIO Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO Inc. (NIO) is on a massive expansion drive in 2022. The company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings results on March 24, 2022, after the market close, and investors eagerly wait to see if the upcoming financial data update justifies bullish ratings on NIO stock. NIO's Record High Deliveries to Lift Q4 Revenue The EV maker remains committed to providing monthly updates on vehicle deliveries. Vehicle deliveries during the f

  • Here's Why StoneCo Stock Is Jumping Higher on Friday

    An analyst upgrade in response to better-than-expected fourth-quarter results is giving the e-commerce stock a lift.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Popping This Week

    The end result has been a jump in shares of electric semi truck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA). As of early Friday trading, Nikola stock was more than 15% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This week's move in the share price brings Nikola's gains over the past two weeks to about 30%.

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Boeing in talks for landmark Delta MAX order - sources

    Boeing Co is edging towards a landmark order from Delta Air Lines for up to 100 of its 737 MAX 10 jets, a model it is battling in separate talks to get approved before year-end rule changes, people familiar with the matter said. The deal, if confirmed, would be the first order from Delta for Boeing's best-selling single-aisle airplane family, and the first major Boeing order for the carrier in a decade. It comes as Delta - the only major U.S. carrier without a 737 MAX on order - reshapes its fleet in anticipation of a swift recovery from the pandemic.

  • How a Columbia professor became the scourge of activist short sellers

    You may not have heard of Joshua Mitts, a young Columbia University professor who is making some powerful enemies on Wall Street. The 36-year-old securities law specialist has become an increasingly influential figure in the hot debate over activist short selling since publishing a 2018 analysis of trading data that suggested some players were manipulating the market. Interviews with 12 people familiar with his work and career, including Mitts himself and some of his toughest critics, shed light on how an academic little known outside his field just a few years ago has since taken center stage in the ugly feud between short sellers and the companies they target.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Popped Today

    Shares of e-signature leader DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up a lucky 7.77% as of 12:05 p.m. ET. The stock appears to be responding favorably to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing -- just highlighted by TheFly.com last night -- that shows the CEO of the company purchased $5 million worth of DocuSign stock earlier this week. There it is stated that DocuSign CEO Daniel Springer made four separate purchases of his company's stock on Tuesday, March 15.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.