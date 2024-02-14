For Columbia MBAs, 2023 Was A Historically Difficult Job Market

Columbia Business School has released its MBA Class of 2023 employment report, the last of the major programs to do so

Columbia Business School and its M7 peer Harvard Business School had something in common in 2023, and neither was happy about it. In a rarity among elite programs, median pay for both schools’ graduating MBAs declined.

Harvard’s slide was worse — and, sadly for Harvard grads, less rare, happening for the second time in three years. But a decline is a decline, and in its newly published employment data, CBS reports total median compensation of $201,780, down from $203,252 the previous year.

If that were the worst of it, Columbia could claim to have escaped largely unscathed in what was inarguably a challenging year for graduate business education outcomes. But CBS also took a big hit in another key measure: placement rates. Just 84% of the school’s 829 graduates reported receiving an offer three months after graduation last spring, lowest among all M7 schools, and 81% accepted. Both metrics are down 11 percentage points from 2022.

TOTAL MEDIAN COMPENSATION FOR COLUMBIA MBAs 2013-2023

Year Total Median Compensation Median Base Salary Median Signing Bonus % Getting Signing Bonus Median Other Guaranteed % Getting Other Guaranteed 2023 $201,780 $175,000 $30,000 71.7% $31,000 17.0% 2022 $203,252 $175,000 $30,000 82.6% $32,150 10.8% 2021 $178,380 $150,000 $30,000 73.8% $30,000 20.8% 2020 $174,313 $150,000 $30,300 67.7% $25,000 15.2% 2019 $177,970 $150,000 $30,000 67.9% $50,000 15.2% 2018 $155,248 $130,000 $30,000 66.3% $28,500 18.8% 2017 $149,890 $125,000 $25,500 65.7% $25,000 20.5% 2016 $147,000 $125,000 $25,000 66.3% $25,000 21.8% 2015 $145,500 $125,000 $25,000 62.4% $25,000 19.9% 2014 $139,602 $119,400 $25,000 62.3% $22,390 21.1% 2013 $134,800 $110,000 $30,000 67.6% $20,000 21.7%

Source: Columbia Business School employment reports

A 2023 COLUMBIA MBA IN PRIVATE EQUITY RECEIVED $715K IN ‘OTHER’ COMPENSATION

Median and average salaries at the leading U.S. B-schools were not all flat in 2023. Stanford Graduate School of Business, Michigan Ross School of Business, Duke Fuqua School of Business, UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business, and others reported notable increases last year in both starting salaries and total compensation.

Story continues

Not so for Columbia, where the median starting salary was flat at $175K (after jumping 16.7% in 2022), median signing bonus flat at $30K for a third straight year, and median other compensation down slightly, from $32,250 to $31K. The latter stat, combined with the fact that significantly fewer 2023 grads reported receiving a signing bonus — 71.7%, down from 82.6% — dropped median total pay to just under $202K, down less than 1% from 2022. (Poets&Quants calculates total pay by adjusting data based on how many grads reported bonuses.)

For there first time since 2020, consulting overtook financial services as the top industry for Columbia MBAs, rising to 36.3% of the class from 33.6%. Finance dropped a bit to 35.7%, down from 36.9%; tech cratered to 10.8% from 16%, and has fallen 9 percentage points in four years. Consultants also had the highest median salary of the class, $190K, up from $175K. Investment banking (a subset of financial services, comprising 16.4% of the class) and private equity (comprising 5.6%) were next at $175K, the latter an increase from $162,500 in 2022.

High salaries for the 2023 class were $350K for someone in investment management and $309K for someone in hardware/software/telecom; the two highest numbers in “other” compensation — which in Columbia’s report includes sign-on, year-end, and other guaranteed comp besides base salary — was $715K for someone in PE and $385,361 for a hardware/software/telecom grad.

DON'T WEEP FOR THE M7: FOR THE MOST PART, THE MONEY KEPT FLOWING IN 2023

In terms of MBA pay, Columbia had a down year, historically — but so did many leading B-schools, including a couple of Columbia's peers in the M7. Harvard was the worst hit of that group of elite B-schools, with a 2023 class median salary that stayed flat at $175K, median signing bonus that was flat at $30K, and median performance bonus that stayed flat at $40K — and because fewer grads reported receiving the latter two, total compensation for HBS grads was down, to $220,100 from $223,100 in 2022. It was the second time in three years that total comp for Harvard MBAs declined year-over-year. At another M7 school, the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, which publishes an annual report very light on details compared to its M7 peers, median salary for the 2023 MBA class was flat at $175K — but more concerning for Whartonites was that in finance, where more than a third of Wharton MBAs found work, median salary grew less than 1% to $175K.

But elsewhere among the top schools in 2023, the money kept flowing. At MIT Sloan School of Management, the MBA Class of 2023 achieved a total compensation median of $217,780, up from $204,700 in 2022; and the 2023 class’s mean salary grew significantly, too, by 5.5% to $168,095 from $159,391. At Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, MBA Class of 2023 employment data showed that median starting salary grew to $175K from $165K; with a median signing bonus stable at $30K, Kellogg’s median total pay grew to $200,500 — up nearly 5% from 2022. And at Chicago Booth School of Business, total median comp grew to $203,430, up 3.5% in one year and 14% in two. Median starting salary for Boothies grew to $180,000 from $175,000, higher than the median $175K at most of its M7 peers.

Then there's Stanford Graduate School of Business. There's no other way to say it: Except for placement rates, which declined along with every other B-school's, Stanford had a great 2023. Average total compensation for its grads reached more than $275K last year, up nearly $20K from 2022, as average base salary grew 3.7% to $189,010. Expected performance bonus grew nearly 9%, to an average of $99,347 — and most impressive of all, signing bonus grew an astounding 25% to an average of $42,249. A year after growing more than 11%, total average compensation for Stanford MBA graduates jumped another 7.7% in 2023, to a new school record $277,268.

COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL MBA JOBS BY INDUSTRY 2015-2023

Industry 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Consulting 36.3% 33.6% 33.4% 34.0% 32.6% 33.6% 33% 35% 35% Financial Services 35.7% 36.9% 36.0% 33.2% 34.3% 32.2% 34% 37% 37% Manufacturing 0.9% 3.2% 4.1% 4.0% 6.8% 6.8% 6% 8% 8% Media/Tech 12.8% 16.0% 17.0% 19.8% 13.8% 15.7% 16% 10% 10% Real Estate 3.3% 3.6% 4.5% 1.4% 4.1% 4.0% 4% 4% 4% Healthcare 2.6% 1.5% 2.3% 3.8% 3.9% 1.8% 3% 3% 2% Retail 0.8% 0.6% NA NA <1% 1.8% 0% 1% 1% Nonprofit/Govt. 1.6% NA 1.4% 1.7% 1.4% 1.6% 1% 2% 2%

Source: Columbia Business School employment reports

COLUMBIA ADDS 'YEAR-END' PLACEMENT RATES: 92% OFFERS, 91% ACCEPTS

Did someone mention placement rates? It was in this all-important category that the M7 schools — like every other U.S. and international school that publishes MBA employment reports — had trouble in 2023. Columbia was among the hardest hit.

Only 84% of CBS's MBA Class of 2023 reported receiving offers by 90 days after graduation, down from 95% in 2022 (and 94% in 2021), and just 81% reported accepting, down from 92% in each of the previous two years. The numbers are so bleak — the worst on record for Columbia, even during the coronavirus pandemic — that the school looked to offset them by including, for the first time, “year end” numbers: By the close of 2023, 92% of the class had job offers, and 91% had accepted.

Other M7 schools had historic trouble finding work last year, too:

Harvard Business School’s Class of 2023 employment data showed that 86% of last year’s grads received job offers 90 days after graduation, down from 95% a year earlier, and 80% accepted, down 10 percentage points from the previous year’s 90%. Of MIT Sloan School of Management’s 336 job seekers in last year’s MBA class of 446, 90.2% received job offers by three months after graduation, and 86.9% accepted. You have to go back to 2013 to find another sub-90% job acceptance result for Sloanies. At Chicago Booth School of Business, total job offers at graduation (91.1%, from 93.1%) and three months later (95.6%, from 96.8%) were down year-over-year, while acceptances dropped to 88% at graduation from 90.4%, and to 94.3% after 90 days from 95.6%. At Northwestern Kellogg School of Management, job offers at three months post-graduation fell to 95% from 99%, and acceptances declined from 97% to 92%. At the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, of the 688 students seeking jobs out of a class of 917, 97.2% received job offers by three months after graduation, down just a little from 98.7% in 2022 (and 99% in 2021); and 92.3% accepted, down from 96.2% last year (and 96.8% in 2021)



We've saved Stanford Graduate School of Business for last. Stanford may have had great compensation numbers but it had its worst placement numbers in years, with job offers at three months post-graduation sinking to 89%, lower even than the pandemic class of 2020 (91%), and acceptances — normally a lower number for Stanford than most schools because of the high number of entrepreneurs in each class — at just 82%, lower than every class going back to 2016. Even Stanford’s two pandemic classes of 2020 and 2021 managed job acceptance rates of 85% and 91%, respectively. Given the challenging environment, Stanford’s number of MBAs seeking employment was dramatically lower this year: 256 compared to last year’s 309. Just 62% of the class went job seeking, down from 67% in 2022, 66% in 2021, 67% in 2020, and 72% in 2019.

LOTS OF MISSING PIECES

Columbia's 2023 employment report is remarkable not only for what it contains but also for what it omits. It is a curiously bare-bones report, considering how late in the year it has been published (the 2022 report was published in December of that year), missing several elements that past reports included such as the range of bonuses reported by graduates, geographical data on job acceptances and salaries, any data whatsoever on internship pay and industry choices, or any kind of introduction or commentary from Dean Costis Maglaras or grads themselves. It is also missing something that has long made CBS employment reports unique: data on why grads took the jobs they did.

This last item always provided interesting insights into the motivations of Columbia MBAs as they evolved over the years. As P&Q has reported, the top three reasons the Class of 2020 gave for accepting an offer were job content (14.4%), growth potential (14.0%), and opportunity for advancement (13.6%); in 2021, they were firm culture and people (15.5%), job content (13.4%), and advancement opportunities (13.4%). In 2022, the top three reasons for accepting an offer were firm culture and people (15.1%), company reputation (14.6%), and advancement opportunities (13.0%). Unfortunately we do not know what motivated the Class of 2023.

What the 2023 report does have is evidence of graduate job satisfaction. As in past years, the school asks grads to rate their satisfaction on a 1-5 scale; in 2023, 94% of students reported their job satisfaction as a 4 or 5 on scale of 1-5. That comports with past years: In 2022, 95% of students rated a 4 or 5; in 2021, 97%; in 2020, 94%; and in both 2019 and 2018, 93%.

TOP EMPLOYERS OF COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL MBAs 2014-2023

Employer 2023 Hires 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Alliance Bernstein 0 1 1 3 3 3 3 NA NA NA Accenture 0 1 0 0 1 4 2 NA NA NA Adobe 0 1 2 3 3 8 0 NA NA NA Amazon 18 23 26 22 14 18 23 8 9 12 American Express 0 7 6 4 4 2 5 3 7 5 Anheuser-Busch InBev 0 3 2 2 6 3 4 8 2 3 Apple 0 1 3 7 3 5 2 3 6 3 Kearney 4 1 2 13 11 9 4 9 8 10 Bain 30 33 23 24 29 22 27 28 35 31 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8 14 8 7 4 5 6 5 9 13 Barclays 4 10 2 3 7 3 2 4 6 4 Bayside Capital 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 BCG 39 44 35 30 28 21 36 28 29 28 Citi 7 9 8 7 6 8 7 11 9 16 Comcast NBCUniversal 0 4 2 2 2 2 4 NA NA NA Credit Suisse 6 8 9 7 8 2 4 7 4 8 Deloitte 17 28 16 21 21 17 21 24 28 17 Disney 0 0 2 0 0 NA 3 NA NA NA EY-Parthenon 4 7 6 11 6 2 1 2 3 2 Estee Lauder 0 1 3 4 7 5 7 4 0 3 Evercore Partners 4 9 6 9 8 3 4 5 5 6 Facebook/Meta 0 5 2 2 6 2 2 2 2 1 Fidelity Investments 0 1 2 2 2 2 3 3 2 4 GE 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 3 3 4 Goldman Sachs 7 17 13 14 15 16 8 15 13 15 Google 14 12 11 14 8 3 7 7 4 14 Greenhill & Co. 0 1 1 1 2 2 1 1 3 2 Guggenheim 3 1 2 6 2 2 7 2 3 1 IBM 0 1 2 4 8 6 10 2 4 8 JP Morgan Chase 9 14 8 6 12 9 14 10 14 11 KPMG 0 1 2 2 4 9 2 NA NA NA L.E.K. Consulting 0 1 4 7 2 5 3 NA NA NA Lazard 5 4 4 5 2 6 2 1 3 1 Lincoln International 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 1 1 L’Oreal 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 1 3 1 MasterCard 0 5 2 4 2 4 3 NA NA NA McKinsey 77 78 55 45 45 55 55 62 55 51 Microsoft 0 3 2 0 3 9 5 2 7 4 Moelis 4 3 3 5 4 5 4 NA NA NA Morgan Stanley 18 7 7 6 8 6 11 14 8 10 Oliver Wyman 6 1 2 2 0 5 1 NA NA NA PepsiCo 0 4 2 3 2 2 2 3 2 4 Pfizer 3 3 2 2 4 2 2 6 2 2 PIMCO 0 0 2 4 3 2 0 1 3 2 Prudential Financial 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 4 2 1 PwC Strategy& 15 16 5 14 17 12 14 26 9 23 RBC Capital Partners 0 1 0 1 1 1 3 NA NA NA Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 2 1 Restaurant Brands 0 1 0 0 2 5 1 NA NA NA Samsung 0 1 2 3 4 5 3 6 5 4 Tishman Speyer 0 1 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 1 Uber 0 1 2 0 0 4 2 NA NA NA UBS 0 3 2 1 4 2 2 4 3 2 Unilever 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 3 2 2 Verizon 0 1 1 0 0 1 4 NA NA NA

Source: Columbia Business School employment reports

DON'T MISS THE M7 B-SCHOOLS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW and MEET COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL'S MBA CLASS OF 2023

The post For Columbia MBAs, 2023 Was A Historically Difficult Job Market appeared first on Poets&Quants.