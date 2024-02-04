Columbia Sportswear Company Just Missed EPS By 9.4%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) recently reported its yearly numbers. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$3.5b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 9.4% to hit US$4.09 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Columbia Sportswear provided consensus estimates of US$3.41b revenue in 2024, which would reflect a noticeable 2.2% decline over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to sink 10% to US$3.72 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.60 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$73.23, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Columbia Sportswear's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Columbia Sportswear, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$90.00 and the most bearish at US$59.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Columbia Sportswear shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 2.2% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.6% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Columbia Sportswear's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

