Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.30

The board of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.30 per share on the 22nd of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Columbia Sportswear's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Columbia Sportswear was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.44 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Columbia Sportswear May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Columbia Sportswear hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Columbia Sportswear could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, we think Columbia Sportswear is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Columbia Sportswear that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

