Columbia Sportswear's (NASDAQ:COLM) Dividend Will Be $0.30

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) will pay a dividend of $0.30 on the 5th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.6%.

Columbia Sportswear's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Columbia Sportswear was paying a whopping 164% as a dividend, but this only made up 25% of its overall earnings. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.44 total annually to $1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Columbia Sportswear has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Columbia Sportswear has grown earnings per share at 20% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On Columbia Sportswear's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Columbia Sportswear's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Columbia Sportswear that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

