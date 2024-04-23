Columbia University responds after Robert Kraft says he's pulling support over antisemitic violence

Columbia University has told FOX Business on Tuesday that it is "grateful" for Robert Kraft’s "years of generosity and service" after the New England Patriots team owner announced he is pulling financial support to his alma mater over the antisemitic protests unfolding there.

On Monday, Kraft, through a statement released by his philanthropic organization Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, said he is "deeply saddened at the virulent hate that continues to grow on campus and throughout our country" and that he is no longer "comfortable supporting the university until corrective action is taken."

When asked to respond to his remarks Tuesday, a Columbia spokesperson told FOX Business that "Columbia is grateful to Mr. Kraft for his years of generosity and service to Columbia."

"This is a time of crisis for many members of our community and we are focused on providing the support they need while keeping our campus safe," the spokesperson added.

ANTISEMITISM AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY ‘PAINS ME TO SEE,’ PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment at Columbia University in New York City on Monday, April 22.

Last week, the New York City Police Department arrested 108 protesters after they had set up an encampment on the campus lawn. On Tuesday, students at Columbia were instructed that classes have shifted to virtual or hybrid as concerns linger about campus safety stemming from the anti-Israel demonstrations.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Another top donor to Columbia, billionaire investor and Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman, was cited by the New York Post as saying that he would stick with a pause on donations to the prestigious institution that started shortly after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY MOVES TO HYBRID LEARNING ON MAIN CAMPUS

Omega Advisors did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business on Tuesday, but Cooperman told FOX Business last October that "These kids at the colleges have s--- for brains."

"We have one reliable ally in the Middle East. That's Israel. We only have one democracy in the Middle East. That's Israel. And we have one economy tolerant of different people, gays, lesbians, etc. That's Israel. So they have no idea what these young kids are doing," Cooperman said during an appearance on ‘The Claman Countdown.’

Robert Kraft attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, in Los Angeles, California. Kraft said Monday that he is withdrawing financial support to Columbia University over anti-Israel protests ongoing there.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Now, the real shame is, I've given to Columbia probably about $50 million over many years," he continued. "And I'm going to suspend my giving. I'll give my giving to other organizations."

Story continues

FOX Business’ Lawrence Richard and Kristen Altus contributed to this report.





Original article source: Columbia University responds after Robert Kraft says he's pulling support over antisemitic violence