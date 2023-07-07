Columbus adds more construction jobs than all but two U.S. cities with Intel, OSU projects

Work continues as construction crews redevelop the former site of Woodcliff Condominiums. The City of Whitehall acquired the 35-acre site in 2019. The development plans to have 1,000 residential units as well as office, retail and restaurant space.

Central Ohio gained 6,100 construction jobs over the past year, more than almost any other U.S. city, as Intel, Ohio State University and other projects keep the local hammers swinging.

Between May 2022 and this May, the number of Columbus-area construction jobs rose from 48,600 to 54,700, according to the Associated General Contractors of America , which based the report on federal Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The data also includes an estimated 3,000 jobs in the mining and logging industries.

Only Dallas (11,600 jobs) and New York (9,600 jobs) added more new construction jobs over the same period, AGC found. Among larger cities, Columbus had the biggest percentage gain of construction jobs over the last year.

Ken Simonson, chief economist with the AGC, noted that Intel's construction of two semiconductor factories in New Albany ramped up in the year covered by the report.

"Since the groundbreaking, the Intel project seemed to move ahead much quicker than most large projects," he said. "It involved many thousands of workers to just prepare the ground to start the work. I suspect that's a significant portion of the increase."

The Intel project is expected to employ up to 7,000 construction workers before it is completed in 2025 but it is hardly alone in driving local construction employment, which economist Bill Lafayette forecast to be one of the few areas of employment growth in Columbus this year.

The most active construction site in central Ohio now is the Wexner Medical Center tower rising 26 stories on Route 315. Each day, about 1,100 construction workers are on the site, said Brian Mooney, general manager of the Ohio and Indiana region of Turner Construction Co., which is managing the hospital expansion with Walsh Construction.

"This construction market's really hitting on all cylinders," Mooney said. "Columbus is a growing community, lots of health care; the Wexner Medical Center and Mount Carmel and OhioHealth all have work going on ... We're seeing growth in all market segments and the population is growing, which is driving demand for housing too."

Simonson said one of the biggest growth areas for contractors over the past year has been in manufacturing, with a 77% jump in construction employment. In addition to Intel, several manufacturing projects have been launched in central Ohio over the past year, including projects from the bio-tech firm Amgen, Ohio Steel Industries, Simpson Manufacturing, Vertiv, Pharmavite, Sofidel and Honda's battery production plant in Jeffersonville, which was too far from Columbus to be included in the AGC report.

"We've also huge activity in multifamily projects, with the highest number of units under construction in history," Simonson said.

Simonson said he expects some types of construction, such as warehouses and apartments, to slow down, while others such as data centers and health care become more active. He, Mooney and Lafayette all expect construction employment to remain strong moving forward, as long as employers can find enough workers.

"The (John Glenn Columbus International) airport project will start late next year," Mooney said. "That's on the horizon. Every sector in this community, whether health care or commercial or data centers, will all be going hard for three, four, five years minimum."

