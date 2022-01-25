U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.25
    -66.50 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,991.00
    -262.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,205.25
    -295.75 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.20
    -29.50 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    -0.0055 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0200 (+1.15%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    +4.14 (+14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3468
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8840
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,466.44
    +3,140.79 (+9.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    829.49
    +18.88 (+2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.18
    +63.03 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Columbus-based Tribevest bags $3M for its collaborative investing platform

Anita Ramaswamy
·4 min read

Tribevest founder Travis Smith went on a fishing trip with his brothers in 2008 that he says they couldn’t afford. It was then that he realized their “good jobs with 401ks” would never be enough for them, he told TechCrunch. The brothers had dreams of finding their own financial freedom through investing in real estate, but didn’t have enough individual capital to go into business alone.

“On that trip, we had our breakthrough, and we realized that together, we can start to pool our capital,” Smith said.

Smith and his brothers started by making monthly contributions of $500 each, putting down more and more money over time until they were finally able to make their first real estate investment. One deal led to another, Smith said, and the wealth the group created eventually gave him the financial freedom to launch his own company, Tribevest, in 2018.

Tribevest&#39;s chief storyteller Julian McClurkin, co-founder and COO Josh Wilson, founder and CEO Travis Smith, and co-founder and CTO Zach Bowers
Tribevest's chief storyteller Julian McClurkin, co-founder and COO Josh Wilson, founder and CEO Travis Smith, and co-founder and CTO Zach Bowers

Tribevest's chief storyteller Julian McClurkin, co-founder and COO Josh Wilson, founder and CEO Travis Smith, and co-founder and CTO Zach Bowers (left to right) Image Credits: Tribevest

When Smith’s friends heard about his venture with his brothers, they started asking him if he could help them form their own investor groups, and Smith reflected on the logistical difficulties he and his brothers had faced when they were getting started.

“We really had to look at the market and think about what we would have done differently. And the truth was, we would have done everything differently. There just isn't any platform out there that helps you piece all these things together,” Smith said.

Tribevest wants to be that platform. It allows investor groups, which it calls “tribes,” to form LLCs, create operating documents, establish FDIC-insured bank accounts, and vote to make investment decisions, Smith said. It also offers tools including a business ledger for groups to track their investment performance.

Tribevest users leverage the LLC structure for decision-making, giving members executive roles and proposing and voting on group rules -- all actions that are recorded on Tribevest’s platform. The groups source their own investment opportunities through personal networks or external platforms, as Tribevest is “investment-agnostic,” according to Smith.

Through their business bank account on Tribevest, provided by Blue Ridge Bank, “tribes” can transact both digitally and offline through checks and wire payments. The company’s goal is to become “the collaborative banking layer of the investment world,” Smith said.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company just raised $3 million in seed funding to scale its business, a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch. Investors in the round include I2BF Global Ventures, Mucker Capital, Gaingels, Vibe Capital, and singer-songwriter Ryan Leslie. Leslie participated in the round as part of an investor group formed on the Tribevest platform alongside personal finance podcasters Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, according to the company.

The Tribevest dashboard
The Tribevest dashboard

The Tribevest dashboard Image Credits: Tribevest

Tribevest previously raised half a million dollars in a pre-seed round and exceeded its goals for customer acquisition in 2020 and 2021, Smith said. Over 1,000 “tribes” have launched on the platform, over 570 of which are actively transacting, usually across multiple asset classes, according to Smith. On average, “tribes” are composed of four to five members, though some are as small as two or as large as fifty members.

Over half of Tribevest’s customers are people of color, Smith said. He sees increasing access to wealth for marginalized groups as core to the company’s mission, and thinks Tribevest can serve as a tool to help individuals learn the “best practices” of wealth-building that successful investors have employed for decades.

Tribevest enables its users to break into private markets like real estate and startups, which can often require prohibitively large upfront investments, through pooling their money, Smith said. While some groups invest in public company stock, nearly 80 percent of Tribevest users are invested in the private markets, he added.

Beyond needing capital, Smith said he and his brothers “didn't have the guts” to invest in real estate on their own before they formed a group. Investing in “tribes” is a way for groups to access new asset classes while also spreading their risk, Smith said.

Tribevest plans to use some of the proceeds from its seed round to launch formal partnerships with investment platforms similar to Roofstock, which will allow users on those platforms to make investments directly through their Tribevest account at checkout, Smith said, though he declined to name any specific platforms the company plans to partner with.

Until now, the company has been focused on building out and streamlining its core functionalities like launching and managing LLCs and making transactions, Smith said.

Now, the 8-person team is doubling down on making engineering and product management hires as well as investing in marketing ahead of an expected Series A fundraise. Tribevest plans to launch a mobile app in the first half of 2022, which Smith said reflects its forward-looking focus on “community, communications, and collaboration.”

Recommended Stories

  • GE expects better profit in 2022 after supply-chain woes hurt Q4 revenue

    General Electric Co forecast higher profit and free cash flow for 2022 on Tuesday after revenue in the quarter through December suffered amid persistent global supply chain disruptions. The supply chain issues have increased GE's lead times and inventory, hurting its healthcare business. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • Surprised by Monday’s market recovery? Whenever the Dow and the S&P 500 fall below this key support level, stocks typically come roaring back

    The U.S. market breached its 200-day moving average last week and, true to form, quickly reversed course and rallied.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • Three Market Gurus Tell You Exactly When Stocks Will Stop Falling

    Watching trillions of dollars evaporate gets the imagination reeling. Already three strategists try to find when the S&P 500 might bottom.

  • Sports betting: ‘It’s still early days’ for companies like DraftKings, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Jed Kelly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for sports betting, how patient investors must be as more states roll out legalization, and the business model in creating immersive sports betting experiences.

  • ‘I’ve lost my son because of this.’ I cosigned student loans for my son, but he dropped out of school, and now I’m struggling with $50K in debt. What should I do?

    My hopes and dreams for my son were solid, and I was fine cosigning on his school loans as I did the same for his sister. It hurts worse that I’ve lost my son because of this too.I would like to retire someday, I’m hoping for a magic bullet to fix this for me. First up, let’s celebrate all the ways you’re on track as it is: Most likely, the credit card debt you had had a higher interest rate than the student loan debt, and kudos to you for repaying it.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop more than 1% as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stock futures dropped in pre-market trading Tuesday after a whipsaw previous session as investors continue to fret over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • J&J shares down 1.3% premarket after Q4 revenue lags consensus

    Johnson & Johnson shares slid 1.3% premarket Tuesday, after the consumer goods, pharmaceutical and medical device maker posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the fourth quarter. The company posted net income of $4.736 billion, or $1.77 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.738 billion, or 65 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.13, a penny ahead of the $2.12 FactSet consensus. Sales climbed 10.4% to $24.804 billion from $22.475 billion a year ago, be

  • GE Stock, Raytheon Fall On Mixed Earnings, Weak Guidance

    Raytheon and GE earnings topped Q4 2021 views, but revenue came in light. The aerospace giants also gave weak 2022 guidance. GE stock and Raytheon fell.

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr. took his $750,000 salary in bitcoin — how much did that end up costing him?

    Beckham announced in November that he planned to convert his salary for this NFL season into bitcoin

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Earnings Beat the Estimations, but They Don't Inspire Confidence

    Posting a solid earnings result might be the best among all the methods to stop the stock's decline. Such was the case with International Business Machines(NYSE: IBM), which currently offers an attractive yield of over 5%.

  • Raytheon Stock Falls as Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Outlook Miss Forecasts

    Shares of Raytheon fell 3.5% in premarket trading Tuesday after the aerospace and defense company reported fourth-quarter profit that topped Wall Street forecasts, but revenue that missed expectations. Raytheon (ticker: RTX), whose Pratt and Whitney unit supplies aircraft engines to companies like Boeing, posted adjusted earnings of $1.08 a share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $17.04 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected Raytheon to earn $1.02 a share on revenue of $17.3 billion.