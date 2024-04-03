Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine lists Miranova condo for $2.75 million

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine, who is currently in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and has two years left on his contract with the team, has listed his condominium in Downtown's Miranova tower.

Laine is asking $2.75 million for the 4,031-square-foot home.

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath condominium includes an office with a Murphy bed that can serve as a third bedroom.

The primary bath includes heated floors, a heated towel rack, a jetted tub and a sauna. The kitchen comes with two wine coolers, a bar area and a built-in Miele coffee maker.

Nov 14, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) skates during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena.

Commanding views of Downtown

Situated on the 24th floor, the home also offers commanding views of Downtown and an extensive patio.

The property includes three garage spaces.

Laine was acquired by the Blue Jackets in a 2021 trade with the Winnipeg Jets and paid $2.475 million for the condominium in September 2022.

The Miranova condominium tower, which opened in September 2020, offers full concierge service, a pool, rooms for overnight visitors, car-washing bays and workout facilities, among other amenities.

Justin Bruce is listing the condo with Keller Williams Greater Columbus. He declined to comment on the listing.

Laine, who'll turn 26 on April 19, signed a four-year, $34.8-million contract extension in July 2022. The guaranteed deal pays an average annual value of $8.7 million a season.

After fracturing his clavicle in December, the Finnish forward entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to seek help for undisclosed reasons. He's out indefinitely and is likely to miss the remaining seven games of the season.

