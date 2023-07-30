Columbus City Council proposals aim to keep people in homes, stop evictions

Eviction hearings at the temporary Franklin County Municipal Court setup in the Convention Center, Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

Columbus City Council will take up legislation Monday that would make sure landlords would have to accept rent from third parties such as family members or social service agencies who are paying for tenants.

It also will consider a proposal called "pay to stay," allowing tenants who pay past-due rent with late fees before their landlord files an eviction action to use that as a defense during the action.

Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor said these tenant protections aren't eviction silver bullets, but will help as the number of evictions in Columbus and Franklin County remain high after the COVID eviction moratorium was lifted, and rents continue to skyrocket.

"Ohio has some of the most aggressive policies when it comes to evictions," Favor said, meaning if tenants are a day late in paying rent a landlord can toss them out.

That's why third-party and "pay-to-stay" is important, Favor said. Third-party means that landlords must accept rent payment from agencies such as the United Way of Central Ohio or IMPACT Community Action, she said.

"If it makes you whole at the end of the day, what does it matter?" she said.

But she said some landlords have not accepted third-party payments, using that as a pretext for getting rid of tenants for other reasons, Favor said.

Jyoshu Tsushima, managing attorney of the Tenant Advocacy Project for the Legal Aid Society of Columbus, said pay-to-stay legislation will have an immediate impact.

"What this does is, it makes it a lot easier for tenants to get caught up," Tsushima said.

"My impression is that it will encourage landlords to take rent then, to be more flexible in making it more possible for tenants to tender their rent," he said.

Larger complexes often have automated systems that refuse rents if they are paid late, he said.

As for third-party payments, Tsushima said that doesn't affect landlord rights. "It's really just common sense," he said. "If money is offered, the landlord should take it."

Story continues

This all comes when evictions are up significantly, here and nationwide, Tsushima said.

According to numbers that City Council provided, 2,144 people were evicted in Franklin County Municipal Court in June, up from 1,992 in May, and 1,617 in June 2022.

In the last two full years, the number of evictions filed in Franklin County jumped from 15,537 in 2021 (when the moratoriums were in effect until August of that year) to 20,897 in 2022.

From January-June 2023, the highest number of evictions filed − 1,054 − were filed in the 43232 ZIP Code, a part of eastern Franklin County that includes the Eastland Mall area with its many apartments. The second-highest − 829 − was in the 43213 ZIP Code that includes Whitehall and part of Columbus' East Side.

The companies filing the largest number of evictions during that period are three with many properties: 5812 Investment Group LLC (795), Link Real Estate Group LLC (612) and Towne Properties (296).

Tsushima said there's no one reason for the high number of evictions, but one is large companies buying properties and maximizing rents.

Dimitri Hatzifotinos, a local lawyer who represents 5812 Investment Group LLC, a property manager, said he has talked to City Council representing the Columbus Apartment Association. "We're not in favor of those ordinances," he said.

With third-party payments, he said "99.9 percent" of that money comes after the tenant is delinquent. "The money never comes when current," he said. "Requiring that it is current, it doesn't have a lot of impact."

When it comes to pay-to-stay, Hatzifotinos said that it would be preempted by state law, which he says would prohibit the city from interfering with a landlord's contract.

"It will cost some litigaiton is what it will do," he said.

But Aram Gosdanian, who owns Abbeyhill Realty and Management LLC in Columbus, another property manager, said he is open to legislation that keeps tenants in rental units.

"Our company does everything possible to keep people in their homes," he said. Abbeyhill filed 120 evictions during the first six months of 2023, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records City Council provided.

Gosdanian said it takes time and money to evict someone. He said his company has denied third-party payments before getting to court, but once in court, is open to them.

City Council also will consider a $1.5 million contract with Legal Aid to provide representation to people facing eviction. City Council approved a contract with Legal Aid for that same amount in 2022.

Favor said officials still can't offer specifics on how the $200 million from the affordable housing bond package that Columbus voters passed in November will be used. City officials have said that generally, the money would be targeted in these ways:

● $80 million to build affordable rental units;

● $50 million for affordable homeownership through the Central Ohio Community Land Trust;

● $40 million to preserve housing affordability in targeted neighborhoods that have seen home prices skyrocket, such as the Near East Side, Linden and Franklinton;

● $30 million for programs and housing for people dealing with homelessness.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City proposals aimed at reducing the number of evictions in city