Is Columbus A/S’s (CPH:COLUM) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Columbus A/S (CPH:COLUM) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ø1.6b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? IT companies, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, since I only look at basic financial figures, I suggest you dig deeper yourself into COLUM here.

How much cash does COLUM generate through its operations?

COLUM has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from ø14m to ø187m , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ø117m for investing into the business. Moreover, COLUM has generated ø133m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 71%, meaning that COLUM’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In COLUM’s case, it is able to generate 0.71x cash from its debt capital.

Can COLUM pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at ø552m, the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ø478m, with a current ratio of 0.87x.

Is COLUM’s debt level acceptable?

COLUM’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 32%. This range is considered safe as COLUM is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth.

Next Steps:

COLUM’s high cash coverage and appropriate debt levels indicate its ability to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate ample cash flow. Though its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for COLUM’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Columbus to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

