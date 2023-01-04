The Columbus Organization Expands Innovative Case Management Services in New Mexico

The Columbus Organization

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus Organization, the nation’s largest provider of case management services for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and complex health concerns, today announced their recent approval by the New Mexico Department of Health as a Medicaid provider supporting two waivers. The company will provide both Case Management services through the Developmental Disabilities (DD) waiver, as well as Community Supports Coordination (CSC) services through the Supports Waiver (SW). This approval marks a significant new opportunity for Columbus and enables the company to extend its innovative, person-centered planning approach to potentially thousands of individuals in New Mexico. As a pioneer in the industry, Columbus’ multi-faceted ACCOMPLISH® solution has revolutionized care coordination by leveraging its state-of-the-art data analytics platform, ACHIEVE Analytics®, to drive improved outcomes for the individuals served.



Carlos Hernandez, SVP Care Coordination for Columbus, commented, “It is our mission as a Case Management Agency in New Mexico to educate, guide, assist, and monitor services and supports to individuals who are on the DD Waiver waitlist, complementing the unpaid supports that are provided to individuals. Our mission is to ensure that each individual achieves his or her own meaningful-life goals while providing the physical, mental, emotional, and social supports needed to bolster their progress.”

Case management services provided by Columbus employ the company’s person-centered methodology and foster connections to an individual’s community and available resources. Fielding a team of experienced case managers, the company will meet all State requirements for employment to ensure participants receive effective, understandable, and respectful care provided in a manner compatible with their cultural health beliefs, practices, and preferred language. Additionally, Columbus will assist Developmental Disabilities and Supports Waiver participants through all phases of their initial waiver eligibility and related enrollment activities while continuing to monitor ongoing services.

In collaboration with the New Mexico Developmental Disabilities Supports Division, Columbus has begun providing services in New Mexico’s Albuquerque Metro Region as of December 2022.

