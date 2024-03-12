Columbus skyline changing with four tallest new buildings in more than 20 years

The high-rise landscape of Columbus is changing for the first time in more than two decades.

Three Columbus buildings at least 24 stories high have been built recently or are under construction, and a fourth is planned. The four are the first new buildings in Columbus at least 24 stories high since 2001.

New to the Columbus high-rise set are:

Hilton Columbus Downtown

The 28-story Hilton Columbus Downtown tower opened in October 2022.

The hotel tower, at 402 N. High St., next to the Greater Columbus Convention Center, is 28 stories and 361 feet tall. The tower opened in October 2022. When paired with its sister building across High Street, the hotel has 1,000 rooms, the largest in Ohio. Its top-floor bar, called Stories on High, offers the highest rooftop bar in the city.

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

At 410 feet high, the Wexner Medical Center's new patient tower ranks among the 10 tallest buildings in Columbus.

The hospital's new inpatient tower hovers 26 stories and 410 feet over Route 315 on OSU's campus. The $1.9-billion hospital, the largest capital project in Ohio State University history, is expected to open in the spring of 2026. It includes enough steel to construct two Eiffel Towers, and twice as much concrete as Ohio Stadium.

The Merchant Building

The Merchant Building mixed-use development includes a hotel, residential tower, offices and parking garage in addition to an expansion of the North Market, shown on the right.

Work is well underway on the mixed-use Merchant Building, which will rise 32 stories and 370 feet on the former parking lot of Downtown's North Market. Expected to be completed in the spring of 2026, the building will include a 206-room hotel with event space, 172 residential units, 65,000-square-feet of offices, a 350-space parking deck, multiple restaurants and bars, and an expansion of the North Market itself.

The Peninsula

A 20-story residential tower and an office building will be built on top of a four-story parking garage on West Broad Street in the second phase of the Peninsula development in Franklinton. A grocery store will be on the first floor of the garage.

The second phase of The Peninsula development, located on the west side of the Scioto River next to COSI, includes a proposed 20-story residential tower that sits on top of a four-story parking garage, for a total of 24 floors. This phase is also planned to include a grocery store, an office building and a hotel on top of a 40,000-square-foot, two-story Pins Mechanical entertainment space. Construction was expected to start this year, but may be delayed after the tower failed to receive hoped-for state tax credits.

The four buildings would be the tallest buildings added to the Columbus skyline since the 26-story Miranova condominium tower opened in 2001.

While Columbus is enjoying a bit of a high-rise boom, it's nothing compared to two previous bursts of high-rise construction. In the first, from 1967 to 1977, 10 buildings of at least 20 stories were constructed in Columbus, and from 1983 to 1991, eight more were added, according to Wikipedia. (The city of Columbus doesn't keep a list of the city's tallest buildings.)

In all, 27 buildings in Columbus are at least 20 stories high, not including those under construction or proposed.

While the four new high-rises will forever alter the Columbus landscape, only the Wexner Medical Center tower will crack the top 10 tallest buildings in town as measured in feet. The Wexner tower will also be the tallest building outside of downtown Columbus.

What are the tallest buildings in Columbus?

Not including the Wexner tower, which hasn't opened yet, the tallest buildings in Columbus, ranked by feet, are:

The Rhodes Tower, 30 E. Broad St. (1973) ... 41 floors ... 624 feet

LeVeque Tower, 40 W. Broad St. (1927) ... 47 floors ... 555 feet

The William Green building, 30 W. Spring St. (1990) ... 33 floors ... 530 feet

Huntington Center, 41 S. High St. (1985) ... 37 floors ... 512 feet

Verne Riffe State Office Tower, 77 S. High St. (1988) ... 33 floors ... 504 feet

One Nationwide Plaza, 1 W. Nationwide Blvd. (1976) ... 40 floors ... 485 feet

Franklin County Courthouse, 373 S. High St. (1991) ... 27 floors ... 464 feet

AEP Building, 1 Riverside Plaza (1983) ... 31 floors ... 456 feet

Continental Plaza, 180 E. Broad St. (1974) ... 34 floors ... 438 feet

Three Nationwide Plaza, 3 Nationwide Blvd. (1988) ... 27 floors ... 408 feet

Source: Wikipedia

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus is in midst of biggest high-rise boom in 20 years