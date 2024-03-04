Columbus State and Woda Cooper developers propose housing project near C-State campus

Columbus State Community College plans to build an affordable housing apartment complex next to campus with the development firm Woda Cooper Companies.

Columbus State Community College is teaming up with the apartment developer Woda Cooper Companies to build a 160-unit affordable-housing complex next to the school's Downtown campus, the college announced Monday.

Rents at the complex, called Opportunity Pointe, would start under $400 a month for a one-bedroom apartment, according to the college. The complex would be built in two phases, each four- or five-stories high.

The $47-million complex would occupy most of the block bordered by Cleveland Avenue, and Grant, Long and Spring streets. Columbus State owns much of the block and would lease the property to Columbus-based Woda Cooper. Some existing buildings on the site, such as a warehouse on Grant Street and an old duplex on Cleveland Avenue, would be demolished to make way for the complex.

Columbus State Community College and the development firm Woda Cooper plan to build a 160-unit apartment complex on this site, on the south side of East Spring Street between Cleveland Avenue and North Grant Street.

Woda Cooper would build and manage the complex with Columbus State Community Partners, the college’s development arm.

Twenty of the 160 apartments in Opportunity Pointe would be set aside for Columbus State students. Rents would be based on income and apartment size. Projected rents range from $365 to $995 for a one-bedroom, $410 to $1,175 for a two-bedroom, and $440 to $1,295 for a three-bedroom.

Opportunity Pointe would help fill an affordable housing need, both for students and for others including Columbus State's approximately 1,200 employees, said Zach Woodruff, the college’s chief real estate development officer and executive director of Columbus State Community Partners.

"I don't know many people who don't believe that additional housing across the income spectrum isn't needed Downtown," Woodruff said.

In a recent survey of Columbus State's 19,000 students, 60% of those who responded said they had experienced or were experiencing housing insecurity, Woodruff said.

The project will be well-positioned to serve students at the $120-million OhioHealth Center for Health Sciences planned for Cleveland Avenue at Columbus State's campus, Woodruff said.

"The idea that one could go to school on the east side of Cleveland Avenue and live on the west side and walk down Grant Street to the hospital for training creates a lot of potential for success," he said.

The project is contingent on a tax credit that Woda Cooper is seeking from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. If tax credits are approved, development would begin early next year.

“Working with Columbus State Community College has provided a great opportunity to build on our mutual vision and combined expertise and resources to address the need for quality affordable housing aligned with the City of Columbus’ vision to increase housing options downtown,” said Jeffrey Woda, founder of Woda Cooper, which manages or is developing about 330 properties in 17 states.

Several apartment complexes have been built near Columbus State over the past decade, such as the View on Grant, Lear Block, Industry, the Normandy and the Neilston, but none as affordable as Opportunity Pointe's proposed rents.

Elsewhere Downtown, several affordable-housing apartment buildings have been built or proposed recently.

