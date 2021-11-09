U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.29
    -12.41 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,301.89
    -130.33 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,933.35
    -49.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,427.43
    -15.31 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.74
    +0.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.35 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0470 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9870
    -0.2620 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,046.92
    +844.20 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,656.46
    -15.27 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.74
    -24.66 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,285.46
    -221.59 (-0.75%)
     

You.com lands $20M Seed to reimagine the search engine

Ron Miller
·4 min read

Richard Socher, former chief scientist at Salesforce, and his co-founders at You.com have been on a mission over the last year to build a different type of search engine, and today the company is releasing a public beta, while announcing a hefty $20 million seed investment.

The new search engine doesn't use a scrolling vertical set of results as you see on every search engine out there. Socher and team wanted to throw out assumptions and come up with something entirely new.

"The design actually took a lot of iterations. and we tried to have a beginner's mindset and tried to really innovate with search. In some ways it's crazy, but the main idea of a vertical list is now getting more and more interspersed and cluttered with other things [like ads] and hasn't changed in 20 years," Socher told me.

They went to work to change that and came up with something completely different. For starters the search results page is linked to different apps such as Medium, Yelp and Reddit. You can customize the importance of those apps, or you can choose to not use a particular one at all, as you wish.

The results appear in categories by app along with a web results category, and you scroll left to right to see results in a particular app or category. What's more, you can see the results such as video or a code snippet without actually opening a fresh tab, saving time and keystrokes while reducing tab overload.

If you like a certain set of results better, you can move them up in the results, and You.com will remember that in the future and present you the results you like better next time.

Thanksgiving side dishes search in you.com. Photo credit: You.com
Thanksgiving side dishes search in you.com. Photo credit: You.com

Thanksgiving side dishes search in you.com. Photo credit: You.com

Socher says that the founders chose the name because it's about what you as a user need from the search engine. "We are true to our name. It's about you. So you actually can choose here and say 'I want to see more Reddit or I want to see less Reddit,'" he explained.

If it doesn't make sense to display results from Reddit, like when you're looking for a Thai restaurant near you, it will display Yelp results at the top instead. If you don't like Yelp results, it can simply display web results, but this ability to customize gives you a lot of flexibility and control over the results you see.

If you're worried about this level of customization making the results too one dimensional, especially when choosing news sources, the items you don't want to see displayed prominently don't disappear, they simply move down the list of results. If you don't care about the customization features, you can let the search engine display the results for you.

For starters, they are focusing on developers and privacy aware users. They had considered shopping as a primary use case, but in testing they found when they linked to retailer product catalogues, alpha users thought results were ads when they were actually pages from a catalogue. They decided to move onto other use cases.

Developers can search for things like code snippets. They are able to quickly scroll horizontally through the set of snippets, find something, copy and paste it, and be done much faster than in Google or even a privacy-focused search engine like DuckDuckGo.

For people concerned about privacy, you can go into what Socher calls true Incognito mode where everything about you including your IP address is hidden. The search engine is designed to make it simple to move in and out of Incognito mode, so if you need your location turned on to find a restaurant, you can turn off privacy mode, then quickly turn it back on.

In terms of monetization, the company vows never to sell your data to a third party, but for now they are simply trying to get the design down and grow the user base. Socher says the company will concentrate on monetization later. There will probably be ads at some point, he says, but without connecting the query to a user, and without cluttering the results.

As an example, if you search for air purifier you may get an ad for that, but the company displaying that ad won't have direct access to data about you, as is the case now with most online ads. The devil will be in the details here, of course, but this is how Socher is describing it.

The company also announced a $20 million Seed investment led by Time Ventures, his former boss, Marc Benioff's private venture fund, with participation from Breyer Capital, Sound Ventures, Day One Ventures and a long list of industry angels.

Up until today the search engine has been in private beta with a couple of thousand users, but starting today anyone can try it. If you're using Chrome, you can download the extension.

Former Salesforce chief scientist announces new search engine to take on Google

Recommended Stories

  • The business of privacy is booming

    Investors and consumers show growing enthusiasm for privacy-focused alternatives to Google and Facebook amid renewed scrutiny over the real cost of their "free" services.Yes, but: It's still hard to compete with the massive profit engines those companies have built. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A new privacy-oriented search engine, You.com, is entering public beta today and announcing it has landed $20 milli

  • Salesforce CEO Benioff invests in search engine startup You.com

    You.com, a startup looking to challenge Alphabet Inc's Google by developing a more customizable search engine, announced on Tuesday a $20 million investment led by the venture fund of Salesforce.com Inc Chief Executive Marc Benioff. Venture capitalists for years had avoided backing Google competitors because of its dominance of internet searching across most of the world. But growing consumer privacy concerns and a resurgence of antitrust scrutiny on Google from regulators in the United States and elsewhere has led to what some investors perceive as an opening.

  • Facebook Whistle-Blower Haugen Applauded in European Parliament

    (Bloomberg) -- The ex-Facebook employee and whistle-blower Frances Haugen gave fresh testimony Monday in the European Parliament, where legislators are drafting strict new rules to rein in technology platforms and their influence in the region.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?Do Prison

  • Nvidia's Omniverse is being used to predict forest fires, set up cell networks, and teach cars to drive

    Nvidia's Omniverse platform is being used to do everything from predict the path of forest fires to teach cars to drive themselves.

  • AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile Make the Case for Their Beleaguered Stocks

    Next-generation 5G networks promise faster speeds, new applications, and greater revenue growth for carriers. Barron’s spoke with the chief financial officers of AT&T (ticker: T), Verizon Communications (VZ), and T-Mobile US (TMUS)—plus T-Mobile’s president of technology—during the third-quarter earnings season to discuss those opportunities for investors, what metrics to use to track performance, and the case for their stocks. Verizon is pouring funding into its networks and analysts are skeptical of its growth targets.

  • Nvidia Stock Soars as GTC Conference Gets Under Way. The Metaverse Is Growing.

    Nvidia, primarily a maker of computer chips, is launching new innovations focused on the future of virtual worlds—the metaverse.

  • Nvidia doubles down on software tools for crafting virtual worlds

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday released a set of tools for software developers aimed at helping them create a "metaverse" of three-dimensional virtual worlds - and use a lot more computing power from Nvidia's chips in the process. At the Santa Clara, California, company's annual technology conference, Nvidia released Omniverse Enterprise, which will start at $9,000 per year and be sold by partners such as Dell Technologies and Lenovo Group Ltd, which build powerful computing systems with Nvidia chips for corporate customers.

  • Sony to invest $500 million in TSMC's new Japanese chip plant venture

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group said on Tuesday it would invest about $500 million in a joint venture with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) that will build a $7 billion chip plant in Japan. Construction of the factory, which local media said last month would supply semiconductors to Sony's image sensor business, will begin in 2022, with production slated to begin at the end of 2024, the companies said in a press release. The decision marks a success for Japanese industry ministry officials, who want world No.1 contract chipmaker TSMC to build plants to supply chips to Japan's electronic device makers and auto companies as trade frictions between the United States and China threaten to disrupt supply chains and demand for the key component grows.

  • Nvidia targets automakers' 2024 models with driver-assistance hardware system

    Nvidia Corp on Tuesday said it was partnering with a range of self-driving sensor companies, including lidar firm Luminar Technologies, to put together a system that automakers can use for driver safety features as soon as 2024. Nvidia makes the computing chips and a software system for autonomous vehicles. Nvida shifted course on Tuesday and selected a variety of sensor partners for a system, including those from Hella, Valeo, Continental AG and Sony Group Corp. Automakers will still be able to choose other sensors, but Nvidia will ensure the ones from its partners work well with its chips and software.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • AMD lands Meta as customer and takes on Nvidia, sending shares up 11%

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, sending AMD shares up more than 11% as it cemented some of its gains against Intel Corp. It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals such as Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets, as well as smaller competitors, including Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market. After years of trailing the much larger Intel in the market for x86 processor chips, AMD has steadily gained market share since 2017, when a comeback plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Lisa Su put the company on a course to its present position of having faster chips than Intel's.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's September-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The S&P 500 has surged 126% over the last five years, growing at an annualized rate of nearly 18%. That's incredible. But over the same period, stocks in the information technology sector have skyrocketed 278%.

  • Apple issues fix to stop new MacOS Monterey update breaking Macs

    Apple released an update to stop its latest operating system breaking Macs. Now Apple has said that it found the problem with the Macs, and has issued a fix for the operating system that should stop it happening in the future. The problems were limited to the T2 security chip that is found in a range of Mac computers, Apple said, though it is not clear if all models that use that chip can be affected.

  • This little-known stimulus benefit helps pay for your internet and a new laptop

    Funds for discount internet and new computer still available, but watch out for scammers.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Shares Repurchases, 2022 Guidance Loom As Catalysts

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Nvidia seeks to lead gold rush into the metaverse with new AI tools

    Nvidia Corp. firmly planted its flag in the metaverse Tuesday by rolling out several products meant to not only give developers the software to chart new virtual worlds but the equipment needed to provide the foundation for those worlds.

  • New Relic Results Top Estimates As Big Data Software Companies Surge

    New Relic stock has hit new highs for the past six trading days, as the data analytics company reported quarterly results that beat views.

  • 2 Reasons Why Shiba Inu Is Crashing

    This dog-themed cryptocurrency is falling like a rock. Here's why the pain may be just beginning.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 9th, 2021

    Following Monday’s bullish start to the week, the Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a first visit to $70,000…