U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.75
    -20.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,839.00
    -168.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,824.00
    -172.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.00
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.08
    +4.01 (+4.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.05
    +1.94 (+6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8520
    +0.1530 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,438.63
    -1,240.18 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    853.41
    -83.38 (-8.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.53
    -11.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

Rebecca Bellan
·3 min read

Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities.

Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December. This new funding will go almost exclusively to Reutlingen to create new production space and a total of 44,000 square meters of modern cleanroom space between now and 2025, a move the company is making in response to growing demand for semiconductors and micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensors in both the automotive and consumer electronics markets.

“Bosch is already a leading chip manufacturer for automotive applications,” said Markus Heyn, member of Bosch's board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector, in a statement. “And this is a position we intend to consolidate.”

(Cleanrooms are specially constructed and enclosed so that things like airborne particles, temperature, lighting, noise, air pressure and other environmental factors can be tightly controlled. Since Bosch's semiconductors, like many others, are made of silicon carbide, the manufacturing process requires absolute clarity – silicon is found in sand and has to be refined before it can be used for manufacturing. This is an incredibly precise process that can be thrown off entirely if even a tiny speck of dust were to land on the chip at the wrong time.)

“We are systematically expanding our manufacturing capacity for semiconductors in Reutlingen,” said Dr. Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Bosch, in a statement. “This new investment will not only strengthen our competitive position, but will also benefit our customers and help combat the crisis in the semiconductor supply chain.”

The Reutlingen wafer fabs will produce 6- and 8-inch wafers. 6-inch wafers aren't in use as much as 8-inch or 12-inch today, but the process can reduce the production cost of semiconductor products like LEDs and sensors. There's been a shortage of specifically 8-inch wafers since 2019, and these have mainly been used in things like sensors, MCUs and wireless communication chips. The expansion of Reutlingen will serve the growing demand for MEMs in the automotive and consumer sectors and for silicon-carbide power semiconductors, says Bosch.

Bosch's Dresden facility will produce more 12-inch silicon chips, which are used for manufacturing high performance products like CPUs, logic ICs and memories.

“AI methods combined with connectivity have helped us achieve continuous, data-driven improvement in manufacturing and thereby produce better and better chips,” said Heyn. "This includes the development of software to enable automated classification of defects. Bosch is also using AI to enhance materials flows. With its high level of automation, this state-of-the art production environment in Reutlingen will safeguard the plant’s future and the jobs of the people working there."

Bosch is also planning to extend an existing power supply facility, constructing an additional building for media supply systems. The new production area should launch operations in 2025.

Recommended Stories

  • Bucs coach Bruce Arians doesn't expect Tom Brady to unretire, says no story to 'souring' relationship

    Bruce Arians is shutting down rumors that Tom Brady will come out of retirement and that Brady retired because of tension in their relationship.

  • Churchill Downs, others respond as Medina Spirit disqualified from 2021 Kentucky Derby

    Churchill Downs says it looks forward to "celebrating" Mandaloun, the horse which now stands to be declared the 147th Kentucky Derby winner.

  • South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Mulkey, LSU in top 10

    Kim Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in the Associated Press women's basketball poll on Monday. Mulkey, who won three national titles in 21 seasons as Baylor's coach, has guided LSU to 23 victories in her first season in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are second in the Southeastern Conference behind South Carolina, the unanimous No. 1 team in this week's poll.

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds O

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed a hidden well of employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • 15 Most Valuable German Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable German companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable German Companies. Officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany, Germany is a country located in Central Europe, with Berlin as the capital city, and Frankfurt as […]

  • HSBC Under Investigation in U.S. Over WhatsApp Use

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc is being investigated by U.S. regulators over bankers’ misuse of services such as WhatsApp.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe London-based bank is co-operating with

  • 51% of Older Workers Could Get $2,000 or Less From Retirement Savings

    Income from retirement savings is crucial as a supplement to your Social Security benefit if you don't want to face serious financial worries in your later years. Unfortunately, recent data from the Insured Retirement Institute revealed many older workers have investment account balances that are far too low. In fact, according to IRI's data, 51% of older workers have less than $50,000 saved for their retirement.

  • Chevron seeks to sell Equatorial Guinea oil and gas assets -sources

    Chevron is looking to sell its stakes in three oil and gas fields in Equatorial Guinea, hoping a recent rally in energy prices will help attract buyers, three industry sources told Reuters. The U.S. company acquired the assets in the west African country as part of the $13 billion acquisition of Noble Energy in 2020. Chevron has hired investment bank Jefferies to run the sale process which could raise as much as $1 billion, the sources said.

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • LION ELECTRIC PARTNERS WITH COX AUTOMOTIVE MOBILITY TO PROVIDE NATIONWIDE ON DEMAND CUSTOMER SUPPORT

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Cox Automotive Mobility to provide rapid response service to Lion customers throughout the United States. The partnership comes following a successful pilot program between the two companies that began in 2021.

  • Bluepeak – an Innovative Fiber Internet Provider – Has Arrived to Push the Boundaries of Possibility for Communities

    New brand name reflects refreshed purpose, simplified service offerings, expansion plans