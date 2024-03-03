A combination Applebee’s-IHOP? Parent company wants to bring dual-brand restaurants to the US

Dine Brands Global is looking into launching dual-branded Applebee’s-IHOP restaurants in the U.S.

CEO John Peyton said the company is considering bringing the joint restaurants to the U.S. after launching successful prototypes in other international markets. Dine Brands has so far opened eight dual-branded restaurants, including the most recent opening in January in Leon, Mexico.

During an earnings call last week, Peyton said the prototype has been performing well, with a shared back-of-house space that offers opportunities to improve efficiencies.

“What we're seeing on average is that the revenues for the same size boxes, one brand or the other, is 2x or more what it was before, what you'd expect,” Peyton said during an earnings call last week.

The company plans to “eventually” bring the concept to the U.S. when it finds “the right opportunity to introduce it,” Peyton said. While the CEO didn’t give a specific date on the earnings call, he told Nation’s Restaurant News that the company aims to launch dual-branded restaurants in the U.S. within the next 12 to 24 months.

