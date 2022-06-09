U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.75
    +12.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,980.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,661.50
    +45.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.40
    +7.90 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.66
    -0.45 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.20
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.08
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2538
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3460
    -0.8860 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,547.51
    +118.15 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.28
    +10.64 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.01
    -29.99 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Combination Cancer Therapies Immunotherapy Chemotherapy Market Report 2028

KuicK Research
·4 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Expected To Surpass USD 15 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Singapore, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

  • Global & Regional Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insight Till 2028

  • Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > USD 12 Billion

  • Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market By Different Cancers

  • Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis On Approved Combination Drugs

  • Global & Regional Sales Insights On Approved Combination Drugs Till 2028

  • Insight on 600 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs In Clinical Trials

  • Insight on 45 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Commercially Approved In Market

  • Clinical Trials & Patent Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-combination-cancer-therapy-market

The entrance of therapeutic antibodies has shown huge clinical success, making them one of the widely accepted drug class in the management of cancer. While therapeutic antibodies have shown success as monotherapy in some patients, treatment paradigms are trending towards employing them as combinational therapy with chemotherapy, radiation, molecularly targeted drugs such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, other antibodies against the same target, immune checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, and/or cellular therapies. These combinational strategies are currently undergoing both preclinical investigation and clinical trials in wide range of therapeutic indications.

Currently, various monoclonal antibodies including Herceptin, Rituxan, Erbitux, Monjuvi, Sarclisa, Arzerra, Danyelza, and others have been approved in combination with other cancer targeting regimens owing to their ability to enhance the survival outcomes in cancer patients. For instance in 2020, US FDA granted approval to fixed dose combination of Herceptin and Perjeta for the management of all stages of HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy. The drug is sold under the brand name Phsego and also be used in combination with Taxotere (docetaxel) to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has not been treated with anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy. The introduction of monoclonal antibodies combination therapy has shown high adoption rates in wide range of cancers.

In addition to this, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating novel combinations which have shown encouraging preliminary response and are expected to gain entry into the market in the coming years. For instance, recent phase-II clinical trial demonstrated that the combination of tucatinib (Tuksya) and trastazumab (Herceptin) in patients with Her2 positive colorectal cancer. The combination was well tolerated and also led to enhance anti-tumor response among patients with significant increase in objective response rate and overall survival rate. It is estimated that more than 2000 clinical trials are ongoing in this segment, suggesting positive future of the market.

Their enhanced efficiency in the management of cancer has also gained considerable interest from the pharmaceutical giants to invest in this segment. The key players in the market have also adopted strategic alliances to evaluate novel combinations. In April,22 collaboration and supply agreement was signed between SpringWork Therapeutics and Regeneron to evaluate nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in combination with Regeneron’s investigational bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3, REGN5458, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Researchers are also evaluating triple combination therapy to maximize the therapeutic benefit in the management of cancer. For instance in 2021, Xencor, MorphoSys, and Incyte announced clinical collaboration to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), first-line DLBCL, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). Xencor’s plamotomab is investigational bispecific antibody which contains both CD20 binding domain and a cytotoxic T cell binding domain (CD3). The large number of ongoing clinical trials and increasing investments from the pharmaceutical giants suggests that the coming years will witness rapid approval of immunotherapy drug as combinational therapy which will boost the growth of market.

As per our report findings, the global cancer combination immunotherapy market will surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. The major factors attributing to the growth of the cancer combination immunotherapy market are the rising adoption of targeted therapy over traditional therapy, emergence of biosimilars, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders, and rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore, factors such as growing research collaborations, increasing number of research laboratories, and growing direct and indirect investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will also support the market's growth in the coming years. The key players in the market include Roche, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, amongst others.


CONTACT: Contact: Neeraj Chawla Kuick research Research Head +91-981410366 neeraj@kuickresearch.com https://www.kuickresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • Why Novavax and Moderna Stocks May Not Get a Boost From Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccines

    Moderna, Novavax, BioNTech, and Pfizer shares are all in the red so far in 2022. Updated vaccines may not have an effect on the share prices.

  • Moderna says bivalent Omicron vaccine shows strong protection

    Moderna says its Omicron-specific bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is likely candidate for fall boosters.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Vertex Briefly Breaks Out On Bullish Diabetes Data

    Recent IBD Stock Of The Day Vertex Pharmaceuticals briefly broke out Wednesday on promising test results in diabetes.

  • Why Veru Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 16.8% on Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel coronavirus oral drug candidate, sabizabulin. Sabizabulin is a once-daily antiviral and anti-inflammatory treatment for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, who are at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. "COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again with a summer and fall-winter peaks expected," Veru CEO Mitchell Steiner said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before the next pandemic. If you wish to skip our comprehensive review of the biotech firms well-positioned to fight the next pandemic, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic tested the world’s readiness to deal with a global health […]

  • U.S. Traveler Stunned By Moroccan Hospital Bill, Shares With Viral TikTok Video

    After backpacking around Morocco, a U.S. traveler was left stunned by a Moroccan hospital bill that he received on the last day.

  • Breakthrough vaccine could help cure pancreatic cancer

    Early trial results suggest personalised vaccines could stop deadly disease returning

  • New Obesity Drugs From Lilly and Novo Nordisk Generate Excitement

    Dramatic levels of weight loss are being attained in clinical trials of drugs originally developed for diabetes.

  • Veru Seeks FDA Emergency Use Nod For Its COVID-19 Treatment

    Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) has submitted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin application to FDA for COVID-19 treatment. The application covers moderate to severe hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for developing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The EUA submission is based on the positive results from the Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of sabizabulin in approximately 204 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS and

  • Novavax Stock Jumps After FDA Advisors Endorse Its Covid Shot

    An FDA panel voted nearly unanimously in favor of Novavax's Covid shot on Tuesday. After yo-yoing Wednesday, NVAX stock settled up.

  • The New Moderna Vaccine Booster Could Be the "Turning Point" For the Pandemic

    With COVID-19 cases surging again, many people are wondering what the future of the global pandemic will look like in the United States. Amid the uncertainty, however, a recently authorized antiviral treatment and a new Moderna booster expected to arrive in the fall have experts suggesting there could be an end in sight.

  • Buncombe commission to show support for new 67-bed hospital, but not one owned by HCA

    Buncombe County commissioners pen a letter supporting a new 67-bed hospital, but they don't want one owned by HCA Healthcare.

  • Novavax Won a Nod From FDA Advisors. Now What?

    It's the moment Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and its investors have been waiting for. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted for the authorization of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

  • mRNA creators studying vaccines' myocarditis risk

    Risk of heart inflammation from mRNA vaccines is being studied, creator says.

  • Here’s the Healthiest Way to Drink Alcohol, According to a Dietitian

    A registered dietitian explains the healthiest ways to drink alcohol, including how much, how often, and myths on gluten-free, paleo drinking, and blood sugar.

  • AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Drug Found to Cut Risk of Severe Disease

    The development comes as the use of antibody treatments—once a mainstay for patients at high risk of developing severe Covid-19—has been complicated by the rise of the Omicron family of variants.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Angles To Unseat Pfizer's Leading Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $5.5 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy now?