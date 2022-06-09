Combination Cancer Therapies Immunotherapy Chemotherapy Market Report 2028

KuicK Research

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Expected To Surpass USD 15 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Singapore, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insight Till 2028

Global Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market Opportunity: > USD 12 Billion

Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Market By Different Cancers

Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis On Approved Combination Drugs

Global & Regional Sales Insights On Approved Combination Drugs Till 2028

Insight on 600 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs In Clinical Trials

Insight on 45 Combination Cancer Immunotherapy Drugs Commercially Approved In Market

Clinical Trials & Patent Insight By Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-combination-cancer-therapy-market

The entrance of therapeutic antibodies has shown huge clinical success, making them one of the widely accepted drug class in the management of cancer. While therapeutic antibodies have shown success as monotherapy in some patients, treatment paradigms are trending towards employing them as combinational therapy with chemotherapy, radiation, molecularly targeted drugs such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors, other antibodies against the same target, immune checkpoint inhibitors, vaccines, and/or cellular therapies. These combinational strategies are currently undergoing both preclinical investigation and clinical trials in wide range of therapeutic indications.

Currently, various monoclonal antibodies including Herceptin, Rituxan, Erbitux, Monjuvi, Sarclisa, Arzerra, Danyelza, and others have been approved in combination with other cancer targeting regimens owing to their ability to enhance the survival outcomes in cancer patients. For instance in 2020, US FDA granted approval to fixed dose combination of Herceptin and Perjeta for the management of all stages of HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy. The drug is sold under the brand name Phsego and also be used in combination with Taxotere (docetaxel) to treat HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer that has not been treated with anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy. The introduction of monoclonal antibodies combination therapy has shown high adoption rates in wide range of cancers.

In addition to this, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating novel combinations which have shown encouraging preliminary response and are expected to gain entry into the market in the coming years. For instance, recent phase-II clinical trial demonstrated that the combination of tucatinib (Tuksya) and trastazumab (Herceptin) in patients with Her2 positive colorectal cancer. The combination was well tolerated and also led to enhance anti-tumor response among patients with significant increase in objective response rate and overall survival rate. It is estimated that more than 2000 clinical trials are ongoing in this segment, suggesting positive future of the market.

Their enhanced efficiency in the management of cancer has also gained considerable interest from the pharmaceutical giants to invest in this segment. The key players in the market have also adopted strategic alliances to evaluate novel combinations. In April,22 collaboration and supply agreement was signed between SpringWork Therapeutics and Regeneron to evaluate nirogacestat, SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, in combination with Regeneron’s investigational bispecific antibody targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) and CD3, REGN5458, in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Researchers are also evaluating triple combination therapy to maximize the therapeutic benefit in the management of cancer. For instance in 2021, Xencor, MorphoSys, and Incyte announced clinical collaboration to investigate the combination of tafasitamab, plamotamab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), first-line DLBCL, and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). Xencor’s plamotomab is investigational bispecific antibody which contains both CD20 binding domain and a cytotoxic T cell binding domain (CD3). The large number of ongoing clinical trials and increasing investments from the pharmaceutical giants suggests that the coming years will witness rapid approval of immunotherapy drug as combinational therapy which will boost the growth of market.

As per our report findings, the global cancer combination immunotherapy market will surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. The major factors attributing to the growth of the cancer combination immunotherapy market are the rising adoption of targeted therapy over traditional therapy, emergence of biosimilars, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders, and rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore, factors such as growing research collaborations, increasing number of research laboratories, and growing direct and indirect investments in research and development by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will also support the market's growth in the coming years. The key players in the market include Roche, Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, amongst others.





