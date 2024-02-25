Combine Dollar Tree With One of These Stores To Save the Most on Groceries

M. Suhail / iStock/Getty Images

Groceries aren’t cheap, but shopping at Dollar Tree can help lower costs. However, you probably can’t get everything on your list at the discount retailer.

Stocking up on $1.25 Dollar Tree items like Kraft Mac and Cheese Dinners, ramen noodles, Hungry Jack Pancake Mix, canned soups and canned fruit can help keep your grocery costs down. Unfortunately, the most expensive part of your grocery shopping likely comes from the supermarket.

Following a low-cost plan, the average weekly cost of food at home for a 19-to-50-year old male is $68.90 per week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Women in this age group, following this food plan, spend an average of $59.70 per week.

Knowing which grocery stores to shop at can help you stay within your grocery budget. Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com, shared four stores to consider pairing with Dollar Tree to cut costs on groceries.

Kroger

Shopping at Kroger can be a great way to save, she said. “This is a grocery chain and goes by different names depending on the region of the United States you’re in, but in my experience, the deals are fairly solid.”

Other supermarkets that are part of the Kroger company include Ralphs, Pay Less, Baker’s, Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and many others listed on their website.

“It helps to join the loyalty program and create an account, as that means you can save digital coupons for your trips and then easily redeem them during checkout,” Ramhold continued.

Generally speaking, she said Kroger’s prices are often lower than other grocery chains.

“If you’re looking to save on your regular trips and don’t want to have to make multiple stops, Kroger is a good option to make things easier,” she said. “Be sure to check their weekly ads as well [and] save relevant coupons before you head out, to ensure you get the best deals around.”

Aldi

You can find great deals on produce as well as pantry staples and treats at Aldi, she said. However, it’s important to be mindful of the brand names you buy.

“The big thing to remember is you shouldn’t necessarily buy the name-brand items that are available,” Ramhold warned. “These tend to be limited time Aldi Finds and may be more expensive than what you’ll find elsewhere.”

Despite that, she said the store is still filled with quality products.

“Aldi has plenty of store-brand items that are just as good if not better than the name-brand alternatives at a much cheaper price point,” she said. “So it’s worth giving these items a try to see if you can find generics you like better to save money on your grocery bill.”

Costco

Despite having to purchase an annual membership — $60 for Gold Star and $120 for Executive — shopping at Costco can help you save on groceries.

“Warehouse clubs in general can have really great grocery deals,” added Ramhold.

However, to maximize savings, she said it might be best to focus on pantry staples, frozen items and shelf-stable products.

“Buying items like fresh produce may prove to be a waste if you have to throw any of it out because it’s gone off,” she said. ” But if you can freeze the excess produce, meat and bakery items without ruining the texture, you can save by purchasing in bulk.”

Sam’s Club

Similar to Costco, shopping at Sam’s Club is best for shelf-stable items, pantry staples and frozen fare, she said.

Memberships cost $50 per year for the Club option and $110 per year for Plus.

“Sam’s Club may also have more convenience foods and flavor options of products compared to other warehouse clubs,” she said. “So, if your grocery list has these kinds of items on it, then it’s definitely worth checking out Sam’s Club to see if a membership is worth it for your household.”

If you’re not sure whether a membership will be worth your while, she recommended conducting a little research.

“You can see some of the available deals and club pricing without buying a membership,” she said. “So you may be able to get a decent idea of how much you can save on your regular purchases with a little browsing online.”

Getting used to shopping in bulk can take a bit. If you decide to purchase a membership, don’t forget to pace yourself while shopping, as aisles filled with giant quantities of low-priced fare can make it tempting to overspend.

