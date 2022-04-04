U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

Combined General Meeting of April 19, 2022: Availability of preparatory documents

Pixium Vision
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ALPIX
Pixium Vision
Pixium Vision

Combined General Meeting of April 19, 2022: Availability of preparatory documents

Paris, France, April 4, 2022 – 07:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today that the prior notice of the Combined General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors for agreement by the shareholders was published in the BALO n°31 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on March 14, 2022 and the convening notice that was published in the BALO n°39 on April 1, 2022 as well as in the Affiches Parisiennes (legal newspapers).

As of today the information regarding the Combined General Meeting mentioned in article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial Code can be found on the Company’s website www.pixium-vision.com, under «Investors», « Shareholder’s General Meeting”.

The documents and information mentioned in articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to shareholders upon request to the Company.

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents at the Company’s registered office located in Paris (75012), 74, rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine, during 15 days prior to the Combined General Meeting

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risques”) section of the Company’s 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company’s website.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68

Media Relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49

Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31

* CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

Attachment


