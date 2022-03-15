U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,155.50
    -16.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,808.00
    -136.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,004.50
    -41.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.50
    -16.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.07
    -5.94 (-5.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    -26.20 (-1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.96
    +2.21 (+7.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8360
    -0.3460 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,407.60
    -653.68 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.18
    -2.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.39
    -97.08 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Combined Heat & Power Market revenue to cross USD 32 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Major combined heat & power market players include ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Wartwsila, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, Cummins, Inc., and MWM.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The combined heat & power (CHP) market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 32 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The growing usage of gas-fired technology over conventional fuels will drive the global market growth. In addition, favorable governmental schemes & initiatives to deploy sustainable and energy-efficient technologies to achieve emission targets and reduce electricity bills is poised further spur the industry expansion.

Low carbon emission and clean energy generation from biomass will favor its acceptance as a fuel in the combined heat & power market in the coming years. Favorable governmental norms to accept renewable fuels to curb the soaring carbon emission will act as a noteworthy factor in stimulating technology growth. Moreover, the introduction of initiatives and schemes including renewable energy certificates, non-domestic renewable heat incentives, and the availability of central financial assistance to deploy biomass fuel will augment the market value.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1537


Growing demand for end products of industries including oil & gas, chemical, food & beverage, paper, and others will positively sway product penetration across the industrial sector. High demand for electricity along with the increasing development of the small-scale industrial sector is anticipated to positively influence the combined heat and power market demand. Furthermore, ongoing efforts to refurbish old industrial complexes will boost the demand for efficient technologies including CHP systems, thereby propelling the industry progression.

5MW capacity CHP power plants are projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the increasing industrialization across developing nations along with the implementation of strict emission norms across the globe. The introduction of carbon credits and schemes pertaining to clean energy are a few major factors complementing the deployment of these units across the regions. However, many countries including the U.S. and the UK are primarily shifting their focus toward replacing traditional power generation plants with high-capacity energy-efficient plants by using natural gas and biomass as fuel, which in turn, will enhance the demand for high-capacity CHP systems.

Asia Pacific combined heat & power market is estimated to observe significant growth owing to the ongoing efforts of the regulators to reduce reliance on coal for power generation, which in turn, will accelerate the requirement for environmental-friendly technologies including CHP. The soaring population growth across countries including India and China will compel policymakers to deploy effective methods of power generation, further aiding technology penetration in these countries. Additionally, liberal policies for industrial development will increase the CHP adoption rate across the region.

Major companies operating across the market include ABB, Siemens, General Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., Wartwsila, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Bosch Industriekessel GmbH, Cummins, Inc., and MWM.

Some key findings of the combined heat & power market report include:

  • Declining reliance on conventional coal-fired power plants will raise the demand for cleaner technologies including CHP.

  • Strict emission norms will foster policymakers to adopt sustainable technologies, which in turn, is slated boost the industry growth during the forecast timeframe.

  • The growing usage of biomass plants across Europe to complement technology deployment during the forecast timeline.

  • Increasing demand for district heating applications across commercial & residential buildings to generate economical heating will stimulate the technology demand.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1537

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Combined Heat & Power Market Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3 Innovation & sustainability landscape
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 COVID- 19 impact on the industry outlook
3.6 Industry impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's Analysis
3.9 Competitive landscape, 2021
3.10 PESTEL Analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/combined-heat-and-power-CHP-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday as concerns about the country’s ties with Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sent shares on a downward spiral. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evac

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.