Combined Insurance Announces Grants to Support Military Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families

·3 min read

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company and a leading North American provider of supplemental insurance sold both directly to individuals and at the worksite, today announced charitable grants to two nonprofits focused on supporting military service members, veterans, and their families.

www.combinedinsurance.com (PRNewsFoto/Combined Insurance)
www.combinedinsurance.com (PRNewsFoto/Combined Insurance)

The grants are in keeping with the company's enduring commitment to giving back to those who have served the nation.

The contributions are in keeping with the company's longstanding philanthropic efforts and its enduring commitment to giving back to those who have served the nation. The recipient organizations are:

  • Luke's Wings, which provides for emergency travel by the families of ill and injured service members, veterans, and fallen officers during hospital recovery and rehabilitation.

  • Fisher House Foundation, which builds comfort homes at military and VA medical centers so that family members can stay nearby - at no cost - while a loved one is in the hospital.

The grants are part of Operation Veteran Giveback, a nationwide Combined sales competition in which the two highest-performing zone teams earn the honor of selecting a military- or veteran-related grant recipient. The first-place Northeast Zone team (with a market territory extending from Maine to New Jersey) selected Luke's Wings; the second-place South Zone team (encompassing markets from Texas to Kentucky) selected Fisher House Foundation.

"We appreciate Combined's continued support of our efforts on behalf of military, veteran, and police families during their most difficult times," said Fletcher Gill, Co-Founder and CEO of Luke's Wings. "It's our mission to reunite heroes with family members, so they can receive critical emotional support during recovery and rehabilitation."

"By supporting Fisher House, Combined is helping military and veteran family members avoid tremendous out-of-pocket costs for lodging while a service member is in the hospital," said Dave Coker, President of Fisher House Foundation. "We believe that a family's love is good medicine, and our houses help bring loved ones together during critical months of treatment and recovery."

In addition to supporting military and veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, Combined is strongly committed to hiring military veterans. The company established its military recruiting program in 2010, and has hired more than 5,500 veterans, military spouses, and their family members since then.

"This year's Operation Veteran Giveback program is of special meaning to us at Combined as we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year and honor our company's philanthropic traditions," said Mat Matarrese, Senior Vice President, U.S. Agency at Combined Insurance. "Each year, our sales teams are proud to compete for the chance to give back to those who have made great sacrifices for the country."

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2022 ($1-5 billion revenue category), marking Combined's eleventh consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/combined-insurance-announces-grants-to-support-military-service-members-veterans-and-their-families-301535459.html

SOURCE Combined Insurance, a Chubb company

