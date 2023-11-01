Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Combined Motor Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = R778m ÷ (R4.8b - R2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Thus, Combined Motor Holdings has an ROCE of 41%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%.

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Combined Motor Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Combined Motor Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Combined Motor Holdings Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Combined Motor Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 57%, but they have dropped over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Combined Motor Holdings has decreased its current liabilities to 60% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

What We Can Learn From Combined Motor Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Combined Motor Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 78% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

