Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Combined Motor Holdings (JSE:CMH), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Combined Motor Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = R791m ÷ (R5.0b - R2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Combined Motor Holdings has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Combined Motor Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Combined Motor Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Combined Motor Holdings Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Combined Motor Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Historically returns on capital were even higher at 54%, but they have dropped over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Combined Motor Holdings has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 58% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Combined Motor Holdings. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 31% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Combined Motor Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

