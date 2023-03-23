U.S. markets closed

Combined Sales of Infertility Drugs Market Will Cross US$ 6,814.68 million by 2033; Ovulation Disorder is Leading to a Rise in Demand for Infertility Drugs | Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global Infertility Drugs Market- Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infertility drugs market size was valued at US$ 3,699.8 million in the year 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 6,814.68 million by 2033. This market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.3% during the analysis period. Due to the increase in infertility, a rise in the demand for infertility drugs is expected to emerge.

Infertility affects both men and women equally. The causes of female infertility include growing older, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), obesity, and miscarriages. While the causes of male infertility include erectile dysfunction, low sperm count, abnormal sperm, and others. The BGU developed a new treatment that re-lengthens telomeres to protect cells by stimulating telomerase expression.

For treating infertility, market players are focused on introducing novel medications. A firm is currently developing the first-in-class OXO-001 product candidate, which is expected to enhance the binding of embryos to the inner lining of the uterus by increasing binding strength. In addition, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has recently launched a novel fertility treatment for women, Trisequens.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Latest Reports@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16593

The Infertility Drugs Market report has been added to Future Market Insights offering. With over 500+ specialized analysts, FMI's report library consists of more than 19,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The infertility drugs market is expected to record a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

  • According to estimates, the infertility drugs market in North America may remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

  • The gonadotropins segment dominated the infertility drugs market with a revenue share of 40.1% in 2023 and is expected to grow rapidly.

  • The women’s segment dominated the market for infertility drugs in 2023 with a revenue share of 71.3%.

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including: Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Theramex, Novartis AG., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Ferring Holdings SA, Organon & Co., Mankind Pharma Ltd., and others.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16593

Sustainable and environmental footprint awareness may drive the choice of active ingredients and materials for the Infertility Drug Market, as well as packaging. By engaging in these activities, manufacturers can expand their product portfolios, expand their geographical reach, and capture a larger share of the market.

In addition to gaining access to the latest markets and advanced technologies, key players can also gain access to new markets by partnering with other companies. In addition, companies can acquire, merge, and diversify their portfolios.

Recent Developments:

  • Genea Biomedx (Australia) partnered with Hamilton Thorne in 2020 to sell its fertility products in the United States and Canada.

  • The Pergoveris Pen is the first pen injector for gonadotropins, which are hormones that play a crucial role in reproduction and fertility. It was introduced to India in August 2021 by Merck, to treat infertility.

  • The Fertility Partners, the leading provider of fertility services in Canada, has partnered with Maven Clinic to form a referral network for fertility clinics. Maven's network helps its members find high-quality fertility care in over 70 countries. The company also launched MavenRx, its new medication service, in February 2020, to help fertility members get their medications more seamlessly.

Infertility Drugs Market Segmentation by Category

By Drug Class:

  • Gonadotrophins

  • Aromatase Inhibitors

  • Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

  • Biguanides

  • Other Drug Classes

By End User:

  • Male

  • Female

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Other Distribution Channels

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/infertility-drugs-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Infertility Drugs Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4.Trends

Read More TOC…

Purchase Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16593

Explore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Adrenal Crisis Management Market Size: The global adrenal crisis management market garnered a market value of US$ 3.3 million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 6.31 million by registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Stuttering Therapeutics Market Trends: The global Stuttering Therapeutics Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 43 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 159.41 Million by registering a CAGR of 14% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033

Secondary Myelofibrosis Therapeutics Market Growth: The global secondary myelofibrosis therapeutics market garnered a market value of US$ 1.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2.74 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Lupus Nephritis Treatment Market Forecast: The global lupus nephritis treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5.67 Billion by registering a CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Treatment Market Demand: The global hepatic encephalopathy treatment market garnered a market value of US$ 1486.39 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2971.51 Million by registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


