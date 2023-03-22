U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Combined Sales of Sugar-based Excipients Market Will Cross US$ 1707.46 Million by 2033; Growing Population of Pediatric Patients Impacts the Consumption of Sugar-based Excipients | Find by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The sugar-based excipients market is anticipated to experience significant growth in North America, which boasts the largest market share and is expected to present the highest absolute dollar potential, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 4.1%

NEWARK, Del, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of 2033, the global market for sugar-based excipients is expected valued at US$ 1707.46 million, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 1068.41 million. This rise in market value is due primarily to the increased use of combination-processed excipients.

It is anticipated that the rapid growth of the global generics market due to the patent expiration of several blockbuster drugs, as well as the increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) will propel the growth of this market. Co-processed excipients are used to enhance the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16539

A growing market for orally disintegrating tablets is booming as their popularity and development grow. Unlike traditional tablets, orally disintegrating tablets dissolve on the tongue instead of being swallowed whole. As the number of elderly and pediatric patients increases, so does the need for orally disintegrating tablets.

Increasing utilization of co-processed excipients, patent cliffs for sugar excipients, and advancements in orally disintegrating tablets (ODTS) are factors driving sugar-based excipients market growth.” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The sugar-based excipients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

  • According to estimates, the sugar-based excipients market in North America will remain strong throughout the length of the forecast period.

  • In terms of type, the powder segment accounts for a significant share of the market since it is widely used in pharmaceutical applications.

  • The actual sugar segment is projected to reach a revenue share of US$ 750.5 million by 2033 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4%.

  • The U.S. sugar-based excipients market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

  • China’s sugar-based excipients market is projected to reach revenues of US$ 258.5 million by 2033. This is expected to deliver the fastest CAGR of 6.7%.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-16539

Competitive Landscape:

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Ashland Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Colorcon, Inc., Cargill, Inc., DFE Pharma, FMC Corporation, MEGGLE AG, Roquette Group, and The Lubrizol Corporation and others.

Excipient companies engage in a variety of key activities, including product launches, expansions, and distribution network expansions, as well as establishing global footprints through subsidiaries and partnerships.

Using these activities, manufacturers can gain a larger share of the market, expand their product portfolios, and expand their reach to different regions. They can also gain access to new markets and advanced technologies through partnerships with other companies. Major players also acquire companies, merge, and diversify their portfolios.

Recent Developments:

  • In September 2022, Roquette acquired Crest Cellulose, an Indian company that manufactures pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients. By acquiring Crest Cellulose, Roquette is gaining access to a larger market and expanding its portfolio of excipients. This acquisition gives Roquette a more comprehensive range of excipients and allows Roquette to gain more market share in India.

  • In July 2022, DFE Pharma introduced Lactohale 400, a lactose-free, non-GMO, plant-based excipient that can be used in tablets, capsules, and granules. It is a lactose-free, non-GMO, plant-based excipient. To meet the increasing demand for natural, sustainable excipients in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, the product was developed.

  • The Roquette Group (France) has developed a wide range of sugar-based excipients that are proven to work in the industry. In Lestrem, France, the Roquette Group opened a pharmaceutical application development center. With this upgraded facility, the company was able to develop excipients and active ingredients more effectively.

For the growing demand for excipient products as well as services in Shanghai, China, DFE Pharma (Germany) opened a new sales office.

Get your Queries Solved by our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16539

Sugar-based Excipients by Category

By Product, the Sugar-based Excipients Market is Segmented as:

  • Actual Sugar

  • Sugar alcohols

  • Artificial sweeteners

By Type, the Sugar-based Excipients Market is Segmented as:

  • Powders

  • Direct Compression Sugars

  • Crystals

  • Syrups

  • Others

By Functionality, the Sugar-based Excipients Market is Segmented as:

  • Fillers and Diluents

  • Flavoring Agents

  • Tonicity Agents

  • Others

By Formulation, Sugar-based Excipients are segmented as:

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Topical

  • Others

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Sugar-based Excipients Market

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Browse Full Report for more Insights & Figures@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sugar-based-excipients-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain:

Sugarless Chocolate Market Size: The global sugarless chocolate market is projected to record a CAGR of 6% from 2022-2032.

Nutraceutical Excipients Market Share: The global nutraceutical excipients market value is expected to reach US$ 2,427.8 million in 2023 and further accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Demand: Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.09 in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to be valued at US$ 8.8 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Sugared Egg Yolk Market Forecast: The global sales of sugared egg yolk market are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% to 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Sugar Toppings Market Analysis: As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 93,988.8 Mn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 8.4% for 2022-2032.

