Combing Volatility, Rates and Breadth for Signs a Rally Is Real

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks may be in a bull market and they may be in a bear market -- it’s become impossible to tell. Seldom has Wall Street diction seemed less relevant. Run ragged by the swings, professional prognosticators have given up trying to make any sense of it. But with the S&P 500 worth 25% more than it was two weeks ago, investors want proof the gains can last.

Here are some signals to ponder while awaiting the open of futures Sunday.

Volatility

The Cboe Volatility Index surged last month as the coronavirus pandemic gripped markets. The VIX jumped to a record on March 16, exceeding levels reached in the depths of the financial crisis in 2008. A lasting retreat in volatility will be one of the first signs of an enduring rally, according to Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence.

She’s watching the 50% retracement line on the VIX around 47, a level it has stayed below for the past five trading days. She’s also watching for a similar retracement in the S&P 500 around 2,800. The benchmark closed 11 points below that Thursday.

“To confirm that the mid-March nadir was the official bear-market low and new highs are ultimately likely, we need to see a minimum 50% retracement in price and volatility, strong breadth recovery, and factor and sector confirmation of resumed risk tolerance,” she wrote.

Interest Rates

In the two most recent credit cycles, U.S. equities bottomed when real interest rates dropped to negative 2%, according to Jefferies Global Equity Strategist Sean Darby. At that point, “credit spreads narrow, hedging costs recede, the dollar rolls over and inflation expectations rise,” he wrote in a research note last month.

“A number of our risk indicators are peaking with only credit spreads misbehaving,” he said on March 24, upgrading his stance to “bullish” and advising clients to “nibble away” at stocks.

BTIG’s Julian Emanuel looks at it differently. Short-term treasury yields turned negative during the height of the panic last month as investors rushed to safety. A reversal will show systemic stress is easing, according to Emanuel, who is chief equity and derivitive strategist.

“Rates below zero is absolutely something that cannot happen,” he said in an interview. “That to us would be a sign that for the most part the systemic stress is likely to be of longer duration.”

Sector Performance

Economically-sensitive sectors are typically the best performers coming out of a recession, according to Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management.

He’s been encouraged by the recent performance of some of the most cyclical sectors like energy and financials, which have both outperformed the S&P 500 Index since March 23. On the other hand, so have utilities, a traditionally defensive sector.

The performance of stocks with smaller market values has so far been underwhelming, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Adams. The Russell 2000 declined more than 40% at its lows, compared with 34% for the S&P 500, but the index has so far led amid the rebound.

“Small-cap participation is enough to confirm large-caps for now, but the style should lead if true economic recovery is likely,” wrote Adams.

Breadth

Breadth, or the number of stocks rising relative to those falling, will be a key for Ned Davis Research market strategists Ed Clissold and Thanh Nguyen. On April 6, the ratio of advancers to decliners exceeded 10 to 1 and for the first time since March 1 wasn’t followed by a 10 to 1 down day. April 8 was a second such up day and was not followed by a 10 to 1 down day on April 9, a positive development. That, along with other positive breadth signals, would raise the likelihood that the bottom is in, they said.

“Improvement from longer-term breadth indicators, such as the percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving averages, would justify an additional upgrade to bullish,” Clissold and Nguyen wrote in a note on April 8.

Positioning

One among many indicators Kristina Hooper, the chief global market strategist at Invesco, is watching is positioning. She looks to the Cboe Equity Put/Call Ratio, which measures the relationship between sellers and buyers through bearish and bullish options. A ratio greater than one indicates more sellers than buyers, and it usually aligns with large market bottoms, according to Hooper.

