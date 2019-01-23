Comcast Beats Estimates as Broadband Fuels Profit Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp., coming off the $39 billion purchase of Europe’s Sky Plc, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, fueled by its high-speed internet service.

The largest U.S. cable company reported fourth-quarter profit of 64 cents a share, excluding some items, surpassing analysts’ estimates of 62 cents. Pro forma revenue, which assumes Comcast also owned Sky a year ago, grew 5.2 percent, the company said Wednesday.

Key Insights

Comcast’s profitable high-speed internet service attracted 351,000 new customers, roughly in line with a year earlier and close to analysts’ forecasts of 358,000. Comcast has been introducing faster internet service, hoping to attract more broadband customers to make up for the continued decline in cable-TV subscribers from cord cutting.The Philadelphia-based company lost 29,000 TV subscribers, which was slightly better than the 33,000 cable customers it shed a year ago and much better than the loss of 66,000 analysts had projected. Newly owned Sky managed to sign up 164,000 customers, a number that includes satellite TV, mobile and broadband service. While that was slower than a year ago, Sky’s overall sales grew 6 percent.Comcast also announced it will raise its dividend by 10 percent to 84 cents a share, a sign of confidence in the company’s ability to boost free cash flow while paying down its substantial debt from the Sky purchase.

Market Reaction

Comcast shares rose as much as 5.5 percent, the most since October, to $36.90 in New York after the results were released.

Get More

Read the statement.See Comcast’s balance sheet.

(Updates with shares in Market Reaction.)

--With assistance from Karen Lin.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gerry Smith in New York at gsmith233@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nick Turner at nturner7@bloomberg.net, Rob Golum, John J. Edwards III

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.