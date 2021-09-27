U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

Comcast Business Announces Two-Year, $26 Million Investment to Expand High-Performance Broadband Network in Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey

Investment extends network to previously unserved businesses requiring high-capacity network services and can deliver speeds of 1 to up to 100 Gigabits per-second

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced a two-year, $26 million investment in a major expansion of its advanced network throughout Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey, reaching nearly 4,000 businesses directly and benefiting thousands more by making the network more accessible and affordable. The two-year build-out includes $10.3 million invested in 2020 and an additional $15.7 million in projects underway or planned for 2021. Upon completion, Comcast Business will have invested a total of nearly $100 million in area network expansions since 2015, to the benefit of nearly 24,000 businesses.

Capable of delivering up to 1 Gigabit of network capacity for small and medium-sized businesses, or up to 100 Gigabits-per-second for larger enterprises, the network expansion will support advanced services and the ability to bring new customers online quickly. While the Comcast network already serves thousands of the region's largest companies and businesses, this expansion delivers high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to more businesses and organizations.

The 2020 expansion deploys new fiber optic cable across areas such as Center City Philadelphia; Avenue of the States in the City of Chester, PA; business districts in New Brunswick and Lakewood, NJ; and 270 NJ Transit sites and neighboring businesses; among others. Significant work over the past several months has already begun, and additional network expansions will continue into 2021. Planned investments in 2021 include service expansions to the University of Pennsylvania and the Food District in Philadelphia; the redevelopment of the old Bristol Myers Squibb campus in Pennington, NJ; a network build in Springfield, NJ; and a major densification of fiber services in Cherry Hill, Mount Laurel and Marlton, NJ.

"Access to technology is critical to the success of our local businesses, whether it's a regional business closing more deals digitally, a hospital transferring large imaging files or a retailer looking to connect multiple locations," said Dean Miller, President & CEO of the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies. "Comcast's investment in the region will strengthen our business community and create new opportunities by supporting workforce development and benefiting overall economic expansion."

This expansion will provide businesses of all sizes with access to a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to help meet the day-to-day demands of organizations requiring large amounts of bandwidth, looking to link multiple sites or branch locations, or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center. This includes fast business WiFi for employees and guests, cybersecurity solutions, 4G LTE backup, business TV and more.

"Capacity and performance are increasingly becoming the two main engines driving all businesses, and that became even more important over the past year," said Michael Louden, regional vice president for Comcast Business. "Our fiber expansions in Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey are the latest example of the significant investments we've made to increase the availability of our multi-Gigabit Ethernet services to help foster economic development and meet the next-generation capacity needs of customers across the region. In addition to these tech investments, we're also proud of the support we're providing to local businesses owned by people of color disproportionately affected by COVID through complimentary services and grants provided by the Comcast RISE program. As technology becomes a basic need for business success, these investments will continue to drive growth for local businesses and our communities."

About Comcast Business:
Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Cable:
Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed Internet and phone provider to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-business-announces-two-year-26-million-investment-to-expand-high-performance-broadband-network-in-greater-philadelphia-new-jersey-301385774.html

SOURCE Comcast; Comcast Business

    (Bloomberg) -- The world faces higher oil and gas prices this winter and beyond as supply struggles to catch up with fast-rising demand, according to Trafigura Group, one of the world’s largest commodity trading houses. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional Design“We’re going