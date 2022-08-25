U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Comcast Business Powers Newly Renovated Cape Cod Hotel

·5 min read

Pelham Hospitality Eyes Future Growth and Innovation with new Fiber Connection, Enhanced TV and Internet Services 

SOUTH YARMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Pelham Hospitality's newly renovated Pelham House Resort with Comcast Business solutions. The technology spans the hotel's three Cape Cod properties, to include 100Mbps Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI)  connection, in-room HD video and voice service lines offering reliability and high-quality connections to help Pelham Hospitality deliver a premier guest experience and seamless back-of-house operations.

Family owned and operated in Dennis Port since 1997, the Pelham House Resort offers 33 rooms and suites with access to ocean views and amenities like onsite dining, an outdoor pool with gas firepits, private beach, poolside bar, oceanfront lawn and 8,000 square feet of indoor meeting rooms and outdoor spaces. A $20 million renovation was completed at the hotel in 2019, creating state-of-the-art accommodations plus a new restaurant and event venue. The resort's owners, John McCarthy and Dennis Leary, also purchased and renovated nearby hotels in Harwich and West Dennis in 2022, renaming the properties Pelham on Earle and Pelham on Main, respectively.

As plans for the Pelham House Resort renovations began to take place, the hotel group saw an opportunity to expand its technology infrastructure with the help of Comcast Business's advanced technology solutions to bolster its employee, guest and business needs. Beyond the business solutions Comcast Business provides, Pelham Hospitality has benefited from around-the-clock customer service, in addition to managed costs, support with quick turnaround installations and the flexibility to scale for future growth.

"Technology is critical to everything we do at Pelham House Resort and our sister properties as we continually seek to deliver the best guest experience that visitors have come to expect from our hotels," said John McCarthy, Managing Partner of Pelham Hospitality. "Comcast Business has not only delivered on our needs but has exceeded our expectations. We're confident that the Comcast Business network will continue to support current and future innovations for guests, and our position as one of the top experience hotels in the Cape Cod area."

The EDI connection has been particularly beneficial to Pelham House Resort's group business, enabling reliable, high-speed connectivity for guests and hotel staff alike. For example, the high-capacity bandwidth can help support multiple vendors involved with corporate events, leading to a fast and secure registration process and better experience for event goers. The technology also offers the capacity to connect multiple production elements for weddings or parties, while simultaneously allowing wedding party guests to rapidly upload photos and videos on the Pelham House Resort WiFi network. As the network supports guests' business and leisure needs, hotel staff can also maintain reliable connection with guests, corporate clients and groups throughout their stay, further allowing the hospitality group to focus on providing outstanding service to guests without having to worry about the technology. The network innovations Comcast Business provides to Pelham Hospitality will also support future expansion as the hotel group plans to build and open a new restaurant and events venue in 2024.

"It's been a pleasure to partner with Pelham Hospitality and deliver next-level technology solutions and reliable Internet to help them turn their vision of a better technology experience for both guests and employees into a reality," said Barry Bader, Vice President of Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston Region. "We're looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Pelham House Resort and its sister properties and how Comcast Business services can further support their continued success."

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and is one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Pelham Hospitality  

Pelham Hospitality consists of three Cape Cod properties, a farm and is continuing to grow. Helmed by partner Denis Leary and Managing Partner John McCarthy, Pelham Hospitality includes the newly renovated Pelham House Resort in Dennis Port as well as Pelham on Earle in Harwich and Pelham on Main in West Dennis, which both were acquired and completely renovated in 2022. Both properties feature outdoor pool areas and 27 guest rooms with brand-new furniture A shuttle service operates between the new properties and the main Pelham House Resort at 14 Sea Street so Pelham guests can take full advantage of the incredible dining options.

The award-winning Pelham House Resort is one of Cape Cod's premier oceanfront resorts. With 33 rooms, the idyllic waterfront destination offers a year-round "escape to the Cape." The resort, located on mid-Cape in Dennis Port, recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation that included complete room renovations, construction of a main building that houses two floors for their signature dining and bar options, as well as event function space, a new swimming pool with gas firepits and poolside lobby bar. With breathtaking views and impeccable service, The Pelham House Resort offers its guests not only an unbeatable stay on Cape Cod but a wide range of ways to enjoy the property. For more information, follow along on Instagram at @pelhamhouseresort or log onto www.pelhamhouseresort.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-business-powers-newly-renovated-cape-cod-hotel-301612475.html

SOURCE Comcast Cable

