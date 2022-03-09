U.S. markets close in 5 hours 46 minutes

COMCAST COMPLETES LATEST CENTRAL PA EXPANSION, WITH FIBER-RICH NETWORK NOW REACHING NEARLY 11,000 ADDITIONAL RURAL PA HOMES

·4 min read
  • CMCSA

Full Suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business Products, Including Gigabit Internet, available to more than 1,700 Homes and Businesses in Columbia, Montour and Northumberland Counties

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced it has completed an expansion of its smart, fast and reliable fiber-based network to make its full suite of services available to more than 1,700 homes and businesses in parts of Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties, including residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

(PRNewsfoto/Comcast Cable)
(PRNewsfoto/Comcast Cable)

The expansion of Comcast's fiber-rich network to Turbotville Borough and the townships of Anthony, Delaware, Lewis, Limestone, Madison and Turbot within Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties, along with previously completed expansions in Cambria, Clearfield, Fayette, Somerset and Sullivan counties, brings to nearly 11,000 the total of rural Pennsylvania homes and businesses reached by Comcast since May 2019. The company is currently working on expansions in Lancaster and Sullivan counties that will reach approximately 360 homes and businesses.

"This expansion is welcome news for unserved and underserved areas of our region," said Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, whose district includes Turbotville, as well as Delaware, Lewis and Turbot townships. "Sufficient access to broadband internet means much more than being able to download movies. Students need it to learn, people working from home need it to do their jobs, emergency service providers need it to keep us safe and the agriculture industry needs it more and more to keep farms operating efficiently."

"We have committed to investing in and expanding our network to ensure that more residents and businesses across our region have the important broadband connections they need for their educational, professional and personal lives," said Toni Murphy, senior vice president of Comcast's Keystone Region. "We are proud to connect these communities with fast, secure and reliable internet service that is built to meet their needs today and into the future."

Residential customers in these areas will be able to take advantage of Xfinity's full suite of internet products, including:

  • Speeds up to 1.2 Gbps and advanced WiFi technology from powerful gateways capable of delivering those speeds to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in homes;

  • xFi, a digital dashboard to control home WiFi network that includes Advanced Security protecting every device on the network from malware and security threats;

  • xFi pods, WiFi extenders that ensure stronger WiFi coverage throughout the home;

  • Xfinity Mobile, built for the way consumers use mobile today, with the Internet at the core of the experience, the top ranked service in customer satisfaction can save customers up to $400 a year on their mobile bills;

  • Flex, a free 4K platform for internet-only customers that seamlessly delivers streaming content

Xfinity Gigabit Internet service is delivered using Comcast's fiber-rich network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers' homes. Since 2017 alone, Comcast has invested nearly $20 billion to strengthen and expand its national network – including building more than 50,000 new route miles of fiber.

For local businesses, Comcast Business offers a suite of connectivity, communications, networking, cybersecurity, wireless, and managed solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what's next. Powered by the nation's largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-completes-latest-central-pa-expansion-with-fiber-rich-network-now-reaching-nearly-11-000-additional-rural-pa-homes-301498172.html

SOURCE Comcast

