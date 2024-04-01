Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of Comcast Corp's Dividends

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) recently announced a dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on 2024-04-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-02. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Comcast Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Comcast Corp Do?

Comcast Corp operates as a diversified media and technology company. It consists of a core cable business that provides television, internet, and phone services to millions of US homes and businesses. Comcast's acquisition of NBCUniversal and Sky has expanded its media and entertainment offerings, including cable networks, a broadcast network, streaming platforms, film studios, and theme parks. These strategic acquisitions have positioned Comcast as a dominant player in the media landscape.

Comcast Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Comcast Corp's Dividend History

Comcast Corp has a proven track record of consistent dividend payment since 2008, with dividends distributed quarterly. Recognized as a dividend achiever, Comcast Corp has increased its dividend annually for over a decade, highlighting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Comcast Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Comcast Corp's current 12-month trailing dividend yield stands at 2.68%, with a forward dividend yield of 2.86%, indicating anticipated dividend growth. The company has demonstrated an impressive dividend growth rate, with an 8.00% increase over the past three years, 8.80% over five years, and a notable 11.90% over the past decade.

The 5-year yield on cost for Comcast Corp stock is approximately 4.09%, reflecting the attractive returns on initial investments.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Comcast Corp's dividends can be gauged by its dividend payout ratio of 0.30, which indicates a healthy balance between distributing earnings and retaining capital for growth. Furthermore, Comcast Corp's profitability rank of 9 out of 10, coupled with a decade of positive net income, underscores its robust profitability and financial health.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Comcast Corp's strong growth rank of 9 out of 10 signals a promising growth trajectory. Its revenue per share and growth rates outperform a significant portion of global competitors, indicating a solid revenue model. The company's earnings and EBITDA growth rates also surpass many peers, showcasing its ability to sustain dividends over the long term.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Comcast Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics paint a picture of a company well-positioned to maintain and potentially increase its dividends. These attributes make Comcast Corp an attractive option for value investors focused on dividend income. As the company continues to navigate the dynamic media landscape, it appears poised to sustain its dividend-paying track record, rewarding shareholders for their investment.

