Comcast may pull Universal movies from Netflix to boost its Peacock offering

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The battle to gain a foothold in the streaming era has spurred Hollywood studios to go on the defensive. After licencing films and shows to Netflix and Amazon, the likes of Disney and WarnerMedia have yanked their biggest properties from the competition to boost their own platforms. Not to be left behind, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal is reportedly mulling a similar strategy in a bid to prop up its fledgling streamer, Peacock, reports Bloomberg. The media conglomerate currently gets paid hundreds of millions of dollars by HBO Max and Netflix for its Universal Pictures movies and popular animated film slate. But, with only so much room for new streaming services, senior execs are reportedly debating whether to walk away from lucrative rights deals when they expire at the end of the year.

The dilemma is part of the larger seismic changes Hollywood is reluctantly undergoing amid shuttered movie houses and fierce competition from deep-pocketed streamers, including newer entrants such as Apple. Disney — which previously pulled its movies from Netflix — has shuttled its theatrical movies, including Pixar's Soul and upcoming Marvel blockbuster Black Widow, to Disney+. AT&T's WarnerMedia has taken a similar approach by simultaneously releasing its films at theaters and on HBO Max. 

Peacock, meanwhile, has put beloved sitcom The Office front and center and relied on a mix of sports and nostalgia to lure customers to its service. But, higher-ups at NBCU are now wondering whether the movies and shows leased out to others could be used to boost Peacock's 33 million customer base. It's not easy to unwind age-old business models, however, and a decision has yet to be made. Execs are also apparently considering a hybrid strategy that lets Peacock share rights with another service, in the vein of its deal with Disney's Hulu for Modern Family.

Universal's enviable catalog includes franchises such as Jurassic Park, Fast & the Furious, and popular animated films from Illumination Entertainment such as Despicable Me and The Secret Life of Pets. Though the older stuff may not match the raft of new shows and movies Netflix is pumping out, the hope is that it will keep people subscribing in between originals.

  • FDA authorizes cheap rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

    Cheap, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will be available soon without a prescription.

  • Google says it's 'likely' some employees will return to the office in April

    Some Google offices are likely to allow employees back in on a voluntary basis starting in April.

  • The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

    Genesis has unveiled the X Concept EV, its fifth concept car since Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Valve is still letting bots invade one of its longest-running games

    'Team Fortress 2' has been nearly unplayable for over nine months.

  • Siri will no longer have a 'default' voice in iOS 14.5

    For as long as Apple has offered Siri, the digital assistant has defaulted to a female voice in North America. That’s about to change.

  • Call of Duty games get a big update that actually reduces file sizes

    Activision's new Call of Duty Season Two Reloaded update reduces file sizes for both Warzone and Modern Warfare across platforms.

  • Mini-break capital Prague faces tourist-free Easter - again

    Jakub Ricica's traditional Czech pub 'Deminka', located just behind the National Museum and a short stroll from dozens of hotels, is a magnet for the flocks of tourists who descend on Prague every year for the Easter break. "Easter is usually the first weekend in Prague where things start to get really busy, and then it just keeps going," said Ricica, who estimates that tourists generate about 60 percent of the revenue for his pub, which was founded in 1882. Prague's location in the heart of Europe, along with its fairy-tale centre of cobbled streets, Baroque architecture and castle perched on a hill overlooking the city, have made it a popular destination for long weekends such as Easter.

  • Gocycle's G4 e-bikes come with more powerful motors and wider tires

    Gocycle its signature electric bike to add a new, more powerful motor, a redesigned carbon fork and wider tires for better comfort.

  • Discord adds audio-only Stage Channels for Clubhouse-like presentations

    Discord is introducing a feature called Stage Channels that allows users to broadcast a live audio conversation to a group of listeners.

  • Hong Kong to resume use of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines on April 5

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong authorities said on Thursday they would resume the use of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine next Monday after abruptly halting inoculations nine days ago due to defective packaging. A 300,000 dose batch is due to arrive in Hong Kong on Friday that was produced and packaged at a different plant to the two batches whose use was halted by authorities. The announcement comes as the city's government seeks to convince residents to get vaccinated after a sluggish take-up due to dwindling confidence in a rival vaccine from China's Sinovac and fears of adverse reactions.

  • Biden's EPA dismisses dozens of Trump-appointed science advisors

    The agency is looking for 'the best possible scientific insight to support our work.'

  • Microsoft wins 10-year contract supplying AR tech to the US Army

    America's ground-pounders of tomorrow will soon be equipped with custom-built HoloLens headsets as part of a decade-long contract worth nearly $22 billion between the Department of Defense and Microsoft, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

  • 'Days Gone' headlines April's batch of free PlayStation Plus games

    PS5 owners already have access to the survival horror game via the PS Plus Collection.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Pushes $60K as Goldman, BlackRock Moves Signal Adoption

    Bitcoin finishes the first quarter double where it started the year, versus a 5.8% gain for the S&P 500. No wonder Goldman's clients want in.

  • Liberty Steel boss: Plants won't shut on my watch

    Metal tycoon Sanjeev Gupta is racing to refinance his business after his financial backer collapsed.

  • China Fintech Firm Falls 16% in Worst Hong Kong Debut Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped on its debut in Hong Kong, the second listing in the financial hub this week to disappoint following a global selloff in China’s technology sector.Shares of the artificial intelligence-powered technology platform closed 16% lower on Wednesday, making it the worst debut among IPOs exceeding $500 million in Hong Kong in three years. The company had priced its shares at HK$31.80 each in the IPO offering, the high end of its indicated range.The fall comes after video streaming service Bilibili Inc. slipped on its debut on Monday while Baidu Inc. - which debuted just last week - is trading around 15% below its listing price.Bairong’s $507 million listing comes as investor enthusiasm for tech shares is waning globally, sapped by concerns about their remarkable run-up during the pandemic and the sustainability of Covid-era surges in online activity and gadget demand. The Archegos selloff exacerbated losses in recent days.“The sentiment for IPOs has cooled down a lot after the recent correction,” said Kenny Wen, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. “Although Bairong is doing cloud-related business, lots of its revenue comes from peer-to-peer, a gray area that’s likely to face more government crackdown. Investors no doubt will be very cautious.”Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing torpedoed Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech. That’s made investors more worried when it comes to backing companies in the industry.Linklogis Inc., another fintech company, is scheduled to list on April 9.Bairong’s cornerstone investors include Cederberg Capital Ltd., China Structural Reform Fund Corp. and Franchise Fund LP, which together bought about 64 million shares in the company, accounting for over 40% of this offering, according to its prospectus. The company’s revenue jumped 47% on year in 2019, but is down during the first nine months of 2020 relative to the same period.(Updates with closing prices, tweaks paragraph 2 with size and scope)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Considers New Bourse to Attract Overseas-Listed Firms: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- China is mulling creating a new stock exchange to lure overseas-listed firms from markets like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters reported, citing two unidentified people, marking a new attempt by world’s second-biggest economy to bring its tech success stories back home.China’s State Council asked the China Securities Regulatory Commission to lead studies on how to design the bourse that would target mainland companies listed offshore on exchanges like Hong Kong and the U.S., Reuters said.Beijing is also hoping to attract global firms such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. -- currently listed in the U.S. -- which would have the option of carving out local businesses and listing them on the new bourse, the report said.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on plans on the new exchange.Some of the world’s fastest-growing and biggest tech companies have sprung out of China, but few have listed there because of regulatory obstacles. China has made several attempts to lure its tech giants back, including piloting Chinese depositary receipts and setting up a tech-focused board on the Shanghai stock exchange.PC maker Lenovo Group Ltd. and AI startup Megvii Technology Ltd. are both set to list in Shanghai this year using the CDR program kicked off three years ago.Beijing’s latest initiative comes as U.S.-listed Chinese tech heavyweights such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Bilibili Inc. have raised $36 billion through secondary listings in Hong Kong since late 2019.China’s plans could hurt the listing business at Hong Kong’s stock exchange which relaxed its rules to facilitate the secondary listings a few years ago. Chinese firms have flocked there from the U.S. as tensions between Beijing and Washington have threatened to curtail their access to U.S. capital markets.Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. shares reversed earlier gains on Wednesday to close down 1.3%.Read more: Hong Kong’s Mr. Market Wants a Piece of All Your China TradesThose risks flared up again last week when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said it would begin implementing a law that could result in Chinese companies being kicked off U.S. exchanges if they don’t allow American regulators to inspect their audit papers.Read more: Few HKEX Worries as China Mulls Board for Global Firms: ReactOne option under discussion is upgrading an existing exchange such as a smaller bourse in Beijing, Reuters said. The capital’s municipal government has been lobbying for years to upgrade its listing platform for small and medium-sized firms to be the venue for U.S.-listed Chinese firms, the report said.(Updates with more details throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brevan Howard Runs $50 Billion Unit Like BlackRock’s Aladdin

    (Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard is making money for its billionaire co-founder Alan Howard and other partners through more than just hedge fund fees.The investment firm best known for running macro trading strategies has persuaded the likes of SoftBank Group Corp., hedge fund Penso Advisors and 15 others to use its high-tech operational infrastructure that once only served as the trading backbone for Brevan Howard’s more than $40 billion in assets.The Brevan Howard platform, which was spun off in 2018, is similar to the pioneering Aladdin software that BlackRock Inc developed. The unit, called Coremont LLP, has grown to service more than $50 billion in assets for mainly alternative money managers trading everything from stocks and bonds to cryptocurrencies, Jev Mehmet, its chief executive officer, said in an interview.“What was built is scalable, so we thought there was definitely mileage in extending the platform to the wider investment community,” he said, adding that he expects to double assets and clients in three years.From offering bespoke investment strategies and prized research to letting external clients use the plumbing that drives trading, hedge funds have been laboring to ease pressure on revenues as investors demand a better deal from an industry notorious for charging high fees.For Brevan Howard, the additional revenue -- a few basis points of every $100 that goes through Coremont -- is a vital source of fees after it saw a vast majority of its hedge fund assets flee since the peak in 2013. Assets have only now started to rebound from a low of about $6 billion two years ago after the firm posted one of its best-ever gains last year.When Mehmet formalized the idea in 2017 of externalizing the platform and persuaded Howard to spin off the service, he found it wasn’t a tough sell.Back then, Brevan Howard was under pressure from years of mediocre returns. Clients were fleeing. Howard had been forced to cut fees and fire dozens of staff. The firm, after reversing its decision to focus on its main fund, had started giving its star traders their own money pool to run.“I identified that our platform, driven by our proprietary analytics, was our crown jewel and Alan did not take much persuading at all about the merits of going forward with this,” Mehmet said.Aladdin’s SuccessBlackRock’s Aladdin, which services trillions of dollars for institutions to manage their portfolios and understand risk exposures, has shown how lucrative the business can be. Developed as a tool to help BlackRock measure its own financial risk, the firm now sells the software to rival asset managers and other institutions.Aladdin has become a prized product at the world’s largest asset manager. In 2020, BlackRock earned more than $1 billion in technology services revenue, a category that includes sales of Aladdin software.Brevan Howard is among the latest entrants into a small but growing list of asset managers trying to monetize their in-house expertise built over decades of trading experience. Quantitative hedge fund Winton Group spun off a data unit that collects, cleans and enriches complex datasets in 2017 as a separate service, while Amundi SA announced the creation of a new business line, Amundi Technology, earlier this month.“This is indeed a good way to scale up business and diversify revenue,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud. “At the moment, it seems to be quite a concentrated industry but is becoming more competitive.”Coremont took Cove Capital as its first client when founder Louis Basger started the macro hedge fund firm. Basger eventually joined Brevan Howard last year. Landseer Asset Management, an equity long-short money manager recently spun out of hedge fund CQS, is also a client, while SoftBank uses the platform for its investments in equities and equity derivatives.Rising PressureOthers are signing up. Coremont had added eight new clients over the Covid lockdown period, taking the total number to 17. Headcount has doubled to more than 200 people and the firm is in advanced conversations with traditional asset managers, sovereign wealth funds and sell side institutions to turn them into clients, Mehmet said.Coremont’s revenue for the year ending March 31, 2020 was 27.4 million pounds ($37.6 million), up from 23.9 million pounds a year earlier, according to a filing with the U.K.’s Companies House.Its growth comes as Brevan Howard, now under the leadership of its chief executive Aron Landy, has started to grow assets again. The firm managed $13.7 billion at the end of February, according to an investor document seen by Bloomberg. Landy is spearheading a project to move the firm away from being a founder-led hedge fund toward a broader financial-services operation.For its part, Coremont is busy building its infrastructure. It offers portfolio management technologies, risk management and analytics; executes and processes trades; and helps funds handle regulatory reporting and investor relations.The firm is building out its cryptocurrency offerings in collaboration with Elwood Asset Management, an affiliate firm. It’s also working with SIG Technologies, a quant trading platform spun off from Brevan Howard, to allow clients research, back-test and automate execution.Coremont’s success coincides with rising pressure on fees and mounting costs for the hedge fund industry. That has in turn led money managers to outsource their non-core functions to external firms.“The industry right now, because of cost pressures, is more disposed to outsourcing than it has been at any point in my career,” Mehmet said.(Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, also sells financial risk software.)(Updates with industry background and quote from 12th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. GCL-Poly said additional time is required to complete its audit procedures while Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings because its auditor will need more time to finalize a transaction. While it’s not uncommon for some companies in Hong Kong to have to suspend trading on April 1, the number this year compares with at least 9 last year and 25 in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus. The bourse allowed companies to release unaudited results by that date in relaxed rules during Covid-19 last year, but it didn’t make an exception again this year.The delays could be simple because auditors need longer time to compile 2020 earnings results to account for new mergers and acquisitions or other business activity during the pandemic, according to Marvin Chen, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.The trading halts also come as regulators in Hong Kong and mainland China look to improve the standard of financial reporting of listed companies. The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.China Huarong said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized. The company was scheduled to approve 2020 full year results on Wednesday. All structured products related to the company will also be suspended from trading. The firm’s bonds slumped.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 2% on Thursday, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.(Adds more details throughout, updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.