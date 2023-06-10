Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Comcast's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Comcast had US$100.7b in debt in March 2023; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$5.54b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$95.2b.

How Healthy Is Comcast's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Comcast had liabilities of US$32.4b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$143.6b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.54b in cash and US$12.3b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$158.2b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$167.7b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Comcast's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Comcast has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 5.8 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We saw Comcast grow its EBIT by 6.3% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Comcast's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Comcast produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 65% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Neither Comcast's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its net debt to EBITDA gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But we do take some comfort from its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. We think that Comcast's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Comcast that you should be aware of before investing here.

