Comcast and Paramount’s streaming service SkyShowtime launches in the Nordics this month

Comcast’s Sky and Paramount announced the official launch date for SkyShowtime, a new European streaming service. It will initially launch in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden on September 20, 2022. The content lineup for the service includes a combination of titles from Paramount+, Showtime, and Peacock, giving subscribers over 10,000 hours of content all on one platform.

At launch, the SkyShowtime app will be available in the Nordics via Android devices, iOS devices, tvOS, and the SkyShowtime website. The monthly subscription price for each country varies. SkyShowtime will be DKK 69 in Denmark, €6,99 in Finland, NOK 79 in Norway, and SEK 79 in Sweden.

The streaming service is replacing Paramount+, which rolled out in the Nordics just this past year in March 2021. Paramount+ subscribers in the Nordics will move over to SkyShowtime once it launches.

SkyShowtime will expand to the Netherlands later this year. In 2023, the service will become available in 17 more countries, including Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain. In total, SkyShowtime will be available to subscribers in 22 territories by next year.

The streaming service will not only feature popular TV series, films, and local original programming, but it will also offer exclusive premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. Content will be available in 18 different languages.

Comcast's Sky and Paramount are looking to grow their subscriber bases in any way they can, and this new launch is an attempt to reach more customers. According to Sky, the 20+ European markets comprise 90 million homes.

The joint streaming venture between Comcast and Paramount Global (formerly Viacom CBS) was previously announced in August 2021. SkyShowtime finally received full regulatory approval in Europe in February 2022.