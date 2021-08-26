U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.75
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,329.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.50
    -37.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.00
    -5.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.86
    -0.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0520 (+4.03%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,844.44
    -353.63 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.01
    -11.52 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.12
    +24.34 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.26
    -9.54 (-0.03%)
     

Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Managed Terrestrial Distribution for Operators Across The United States

·4 min read

Created to help regional operators reduce expenses, optimize broadband infrastructure investments, and strengthen their video businesses

Delivers migration path towards IP video for operators seeking to transition from satellite distribution

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to operators, content providers, and advertisers, today announced the launch of a new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service to support the technological evolution of pay-TV operators across the United States.

Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Managed Terrestrial Distribution for Operators Across the U.S.
Comcast Technology Solutions Launches Managed Terrestrial Distribution for Operators Across the U.S.

Hundreds of regional operators currently rely upon Comcast Technology Solutions for content acquisition and distribution via a satellite-based managed service that has been in place for decades. Comcast Technology Solutions' new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service is designed to help operators strengthen their video businesses, reduce expenses, and provide a path to IP video by leveraging ground-based video infrastructure currently being used by millions of subscribers.

"Operators across the U.S. are seeking ways to be more cost-efficient, maximize their Internet network investments, and strengthen the economics of their pay-TV businesses," said Allison Olien, Vice President and General Manager of the Communications and Technology Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "While satellite delivery remains critical for the foreseeable future, our new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service offers operators a terrestrial-based alternative to help them reduce expenses, get the most out of their broadband investments, deliver enhanced services, and evolve towards an IP video delivery architecture. At Comcast Technology Solutions, we have seen the effectiveness of this approach firsthand, and we are excited to offer similar capabilities and advantages to our operator customers nationwide."

MTC Cable, based in Margaretville, New York, is among the first operators looking to benefit from the new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service. "MTC Cable is committed to continuous innovation in delivering the best possible TV, Internet, and voice services to our customers throughout the Central Catskill region of New York," said Glen Faulkner, General Manager of MTC. "We spend a considerable amount of time and resources maintaining satellite equipment, and certainly recognize the potential value of migrating to a terrestrial-based approach. We are delighted to be working with Comcast Technology Solutions to leverage their new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service and explore new ways to deliver a high-quality video experience, while reducing operational costs and positioning ourselves for the future."

Key Benefits of Managed Terrestrial Distribution

As a new service within the CTSuite, Comcast Technology Solutions' Managed Terrestrial Distribution was designed to provide operators with several key benefits, including:

  • Reduced headend infrastructure expenses: Decreases costs by reducing headend equipment and related expenses. Recoups a portion of monthly expenditures on rack space, power, and cooling with the ability to consolidate servers. With technical support included, unexpected capital equipment repair or replacement costs are reduced. The service also removes the need for a direct IP connection to each programmer, eliminating IP processing set-up fees for each individual content feed, and related transcoding costs.

  • Upgraded technology: Managed Terrestrial Distribution provides an efficient and secure approach for content acquisition, packaging, management, and delivery. The service leverages Comcast's significant ongoing investment in advanced infrastructure to benefit other operators in diverse communities throughout the country.

  • Secure video revenue: Enhances video with a hybrid-IP approach that allows operators to maintain field investments and existing customer experience (UI/UX) to subscribers. It also provides an expanded channel line-up and other services to support increased customer retention and acquisition efforts.

  • Focus on Internet investment: Continuous investment in Internet and terrestrial-based infrastructure reduces business risks for operators, while creating a path towards IP video delivery. Comcast Technology Solutions provides the network connections, content delivery, and managed distribution service that enables operators to evolve their video businesses and direct more investment toward broadband initiatives.

Additional information about Comcast Technology Solutions' Managed Terrestrial Distribution service is available at: https://www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com/managed-terrestrial-distribution.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions offers a portfolio of technology solutions, the CTSuite, that provides the industry with the technology, scale and expertise to expand and navigate the rapidly changing media and entertainment technology landscape. We invent technology that solves industry challenges, reimagines what is possible, and transforms businesses for an ever-changing world. Built on Comcast's know-how, proven facilities, scalable platforms, and infrastructure, Comcast Technology Solutions offers more than 20 years of reliable real-world broadcast and digital experience. We partner with customers to redefine expectations and deliver the future to global audiences. For more information, visit www.comcasttechnologysolutions.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comcast-technology-solutions-launches-managed-terrestrial-distribution-for-operators-across-the-united-states-301363118.html

SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Why Shares of Moderna and Novavax Are Higher This Morning

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) are 2.7% and 3.5% higher, respectively, as of 11:10 a.m. EDT today, after more news showing booster shots are likely in the cards for those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. With many of those in the U.S. and U.K. already receiving their jab, and the delta variant circulating, much of Wall Street's work has been trying to calculate how much of an opportunity booster shots represents. In the U.K., the two will participate in a government-funded study named Octave Duo -- along with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- to evaluate the effectiveness of an additional shot for people with weaker immune systems.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • 2 Popular Robinhood Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Robinhood Markets is the company behind investing platform Robinhood. Particularly popular among younger generations, Robinhood has received a lot of praise because of its efforts to "democratize finance." Considering the stock market remains one of the best wealth generators for the common person, that is not a bad thing.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Cassava Plunges After Alzheimer’s Data Draws Scrutiny, Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 31% on Wednesday after a lawyer sought to stop studies of the biotech company’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A citizen petition from a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement lawyer questioned the quality and integrity of the results from the more than 20-year-old company with no products on the market. “As a science company, we champion facts that can be evaluated and verified,” Remi Barbier, Cassava’s chief executi

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • Here's Why Cassava Sciences Is Having a Bad Day

    The FDA received a citizen petition requesting a halt to clinical trials with the company's Alzheimer's disease candidate.