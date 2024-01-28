Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of April to $0.31. This takes the annual payment to 2.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Comcast

Comcast's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Before making this announcement, Comcast was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 31.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Comcast Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.39 total annually to $1.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

We Could See Comcast's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Comcast has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.4% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Comcast's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Comcast Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Comcast is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Comcast that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.