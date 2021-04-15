U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims fell below 600,000 last week — a pandemic low

576,000 Americans filed new claims, 700,000 was expected for the week ended April 10

Comcast's Xfinity Mobile unlimited 5G plans start at $30 per month

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Comcast has unveiled new unlimited Xfinity Mobile 5G plans promising "the lowest ever prices for unlimited data for new and existing customers." The new plans start at $30 per line for four lines and go up to $100 for three lines, $80 for two lines and $45 for a single line. As with the company's rival US carriers, "unlimited" doesn't mean what you think it means, as speeds are reduced after 20GB of usage per line. Also, you need to have a Comcast Xfinity Internet plan to sign up with Xfinity Mobile. 

The company now offers both unlimited and by-the-gig 5G options, with the latter starting at $15 per month for 1GB and going up to $60 for 10GB. Customers aren't locked to either plan, and can mix and match between unlimited or by-the-gig shared data, the company said. Another perk included with the plan is a Peacock Premium subscription. 

Comcast is an MVNO that uses Verizon's network, so pure cellular coverage is similar, including Verizon's 4G LTE network that covers over 70 percent of the US. Verizon has primarily relied on mmWave for 5G coverage, but recently rolled out the Nationwide 5G service using sub-6GHz bands. Comcast claims to have three times more high-speed WiFi hotspots than any US carrier, which might make it easier to find service in spotty areas or use WiFi data that doesn't count against your cap.  

