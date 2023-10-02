Come aboard: 'The Love Boat' captain's former Cape Cod home for sale at $2.8M

The late actor Gavin MacLeod was the captain of choice for many TV watchers from the mid 1970s well into the '80s. As Merrill Stubing, he was at the helm of "The Love Boat," keeping things on course through a continuous storm of romantically challenged guest stars.

MacLeod, who passed away in 2021, owned a home in Eastham, where he and his wife Patti spent considerable time. "I love it here," MacLeod told the Cape Cod Times in a 1999 article.

Now that beautiful home is sailing toward a new owner. Located in a spectacular setting with lovely marsh views, the post and beam home features four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Priced at $2,800,000, the property also includes a separate building with living quarters and a sweet entertaining space.

The former Eastham home of the late actor Gavin MacLeod. He was perhaps best known for playing the captain on the long-running TV show "The Love Boat."

The home is set to hit the market on Oct. 7.

"It's private and peaceful," said listing agent Eileen Loranger of Bayside Realty Consultants. "It's like an artist's retreat out there." Loranger said the MacLeods owned the home from about 1988 to 2001.

Perched on nearly two acres in a park-like setting, the main home features abundant entertaining spaces and beautiful large windows that bring the great views indoors. There's a wood burning fireplace for those chilly evenings, with a screened-in porch and an outside deck for warmer times. Plus, the fully finished basement means there's room for everyone.

The location of the home also offers an intoxicating combination of beauty and convenience. The extremely quiet neighborhood is in the southern part of Eastham, off Bridge Road, an enchanting land of marshes and tidal creeks. Boat Meadow Beach on Cape Cod Bay, home to some of the best sunsets on the Cape, is just over a mile from the house.

And the trip to Orleans for dining and shopping is a short and scenic roll along back roads. The center of Orleans is about two miles away. Everything is at your fingertips, yet you'll always be able to skedaddle back home quickly to your marshside oasis.

Story continues

Sure, Cape Cod has a fair amount of sea captains' homes. But "Love Boat" captain's homes are considerably rarer, so it may be worth setting a course to Eastham for a look-see.

HOUSE DETAILS

Address: 190 Windjammer Lane, Eastham

Price: $2,800,000

Rooms: four bedrooms, four full bathrooms

Square feet: 2,799

Lot size: 1.97 acres

Year built: 1978

MLS#: 22304127

Contact: Eileen Loranger, Bayside Realty Consultants, 508-237-9590

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @capecast.

