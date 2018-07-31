Apple stock jumps after earnings beat

Apple is scheduled to announce its Q3 2018 earnings following the bell on Tuesday.

Apple (AAPL) reported its Q3 2018 earnings Tuesday, posting earnings of $53.3 billion revenue on $2.34 earnings per share. That beats analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion on $2.18 earnings per share. Apple pushed to $196.00 per share, which is 4 cents above its all-time intraday high. Apple’s stock is up 2.5% in after-hours trading.

In the quarter, Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones. Analysts were expecting the company to sell 41.6 million handsets in the prior three months. That’s inline with sales from Q3 2017, when Apple sold 41 million smartphones.

The average selling price of each iPhone was $724, beating expectations of $699, and higher than last year’s $606 ASP. The iPhone’s ASP is an important indicator of the kind of iPhones people bought in the quarter. A higher ASP means customers purchased more high-end handsets such as the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, versus the iPhone 8 and prior generation models.

Apple’s increasingly important Services segment saw revenue of $9.5 billion, up 31% versus $7.2 billion during the same quarter last year. Apple’s services business, which includes iTunes, Apple Music and iCloud among others, has been growing for years and could become the company’s main revenue generator as iPhone sales plateau.

Apple’s guidance for Q4 was $60 billion and $62 billion in revenue, versus analysts’ expectations of $59.48 billion.

