If You Come Back From Asia With Any of These 5 Coins, You Could Be Rich

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sometimes, luck will strike when you’re rooting through your grandfather’s attic. Or when you happen to put your hand in the pocket of your new thrift store coat. High-value coins can be hiding almost anywhere — and if you’re fortunate enough to come across one of these coins from Asia, you may have come into a tiny treasure.

Check Out: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Learn More: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

According to Clark Smith Jr. — managing partner and director of World Coins at Gold Hill Coin, as well as an expert in rare Asian coins — some of these coins came over to the U.S. with service members who collected them abroad decades ago. As economies in Asian countries experience upswings or open up to the world, the coins’ values have only increased.

However, some of these coins are uniquely valuable among collectors, specifically those from China and Japan.

Also see how rare coins can fund an early retirement.

Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin / Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin

China 1928 Silver Auto Dollar, Kweichow Province

Value: Up to $150,000

Known as the “auto dollar” because it supposedly depicts the automobile of the provincial governor, this coin was created to commemorate the completion of the Kweichow Provincial Highway.

The value of this coin ranges from $20,000 for an average circulated coin to $70,000 for one that is well preserved to $150,000 for one that is fully uncirculated.

Find Out: 5 Rare Coins That Sold for At Least $600,000

Discover More: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin / Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin

China Proof Set 1986

Value: About $4,700

Proof sets of coins could be purchased at friendship stores or state-run stores within the People’s Republic of China that used to sell goods only to foreign visitors and tourists, diplomats and government officials.

Smith said one lucky woman found one of these proof sets in a coat she purchased at the Salvation Army — pretty coins that fetched her a pretty penny.

Story continues

According to Golden Eagle Coin, this set is valued at $4,657. On eBay, it was valued at $4,768.

For You: Coin Auction Newbie? Tips for Buying and Selling High-Value Coins

Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin / Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin

China 1931 Silver Dollar With Birds

Value: Up to $13,000

If your grandparents or parents picked up one of these Chinese silver dollars, you might just have a treasure in your hand (or in your attic). On sites like eBay, this coin can go for nearly $13,000.

Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin / Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin

China 1995 Panda Gold 1/2 Ounce

Value: $5,800

The Gold Panda is one of the most popular world coins, with the Chinese Panda series notably changing design almost every year. The 1995 Panda is a profitable find for coin aficionados, netting at least $5,799.99 on eBay.

Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin / Courtesy of Clark Smith Jr. at Gold Hill Coin

Japan 1 Yen Silver

Value: $1,200

This beautiful coin features a dragon within a beaded circle on the front, while the back contains the image of a sunburst crest within a beaded circle and a wreath. The back also showcases chrysanthemum between two paulownia flowers.

An uncirculated 1870 coin is worth $1,200.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You Come Back From Asia With Any of These 5 Coins, You Could Be Rich