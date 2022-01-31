Come hang with us for live recordings of TechCrunch podcasts Equity and Found

Are you a numbers nerd? A people person?

In either case, there's a TechCrunch podcast for you.

TechCrunch's premier (only) podcasts Equity and Found are kicking off 2022 with live recordings of the shows starting in February. Listeners can catch the live recordings on YouTube, Facebook or (to get even more involved) chat directly with the hosts by registering on Hopin.

Here's a look at the schedule:

February 10 - 1pm ET/10am PT

Equity - Hosted by Alex Wilhelm, Natasha Mascarenhas and Mary Ann Azevedo

Register here for Equity Live on February 10th

February 17, 1pm ET/10am PT

Found - Hosted by Darrell Etherington and Jordan Crook

Featuring QuizUp founder Thor Fridriksson

Register here for Found Live on February 17th

February 24 - 1pm ET/10am PT

Equity - Hosted by Alex Wilhelm, Natasha Mascarenhas and Mary Ann Azevedo

Register here for Equity Live on February 24th

If you've been listening to Equity for a while, this is a chance to go even deeper. You'll get to listen to the episode a day early, get behind-the-scenes access and even chat live with the Equity crew, including Alex Wilhelm, Natasha Mascarenhas and Mary Ann Azevedo.

If you're brand new to the Equity fandom, come on in and have a look around. The water's nice.

Equity is all about unpacking the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The Equity crew wades through the hype to keep you up to date on the world of business, technology and venture capital, and they have a blast doing it.

Found, TechCrunch's newer (and arguably better — as a co-host I'm only a little biased) podcast focuses on the stories behind the startups. We talk to founders about the peaks and pits of running a business, including the fundraising process, hiring, leadership tactics and more.

We've talked to folks like Ro co-founder Rob Schultz, Envoy CEO Larry Gadea, Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger (who co-founded MOSH) and Hims and Hers co-founder Hilary Coles.

Story continues

For our first live recording of Found, we'll sit down with QuizUp founder Thor Fridriksson, who has proven himself a master of developing viral mobile games, and learn about his template for success and what he's learned from his failures.

Folks who register (for free) to join the live recording on Hopin will be able to ask their own questions to Thor throughout the episode.

It should be pretty damn cool.