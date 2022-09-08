U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.48
    +13.61 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,690.44
    +109.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,808.09
    +16.20 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.69
    +1.69 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.06
    +2.12 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.80
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2900
    +0.0250 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1506
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9710
    +0.2330 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,226.59
    +291.10 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.79
    -0.02 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Come play YC bingo with TechCrunch

Anna Heim, Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

We here at TechCrunch love a good demo day, replete with startups showing off their idea, traction, and, at times product. Sitting through dozens or hundreds of pitches, be it at Techstars or Y Combinator or one of the myriad other accelerators' demo days out there, we notice trends. Sometimes these become small jokes internally, shared with the fate of eventually disappearing into the Slack archive.

To honor some language that we hear often, we went ahead and created a bingo board for today's Y Combinator Demo Day, day two. If you're into niche startup humor, welcome. And if you're not, can you try? Just this once?

Print it out (or screenshot it because we know no one owns printers anymore) and and fill it in as you will today. And for added fun, stay tuned for some discount codes we'll be handing out later via TechCrunch's Twitter. (Not sure on the rules of bingo, here you go!)

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Raises $300 Million in FTX-Led Round

    Mysten Labs, a startup founded by former executives of Meta Platforms crypto unit, said it has raised $300 million in a funding round that values the company at more than $2 billion. Mysten Chief Executive said the cash infusion will help the company build out its Sui blockchain, hire more staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region. FTX Ventures led the round, which also included a roster of prominent investors including a16z crypto, Jump Crypto, Apollo Binance Labs, Franklin Templeton Coinbase Ventures, Circle Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

  • Derek Jeter to Start New Trading-Card Venture as Market Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter has started a new trading-card platform as the boom in sports collectibles attracts new investors.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderThe venture, called Arena Club, w

  • The Funded: Wealthfront gets to keep its $1.4B valuation, despite its scrapped acquisition by UBS

    Wealthfront is staying independent, and — on paper at least — it's retaining the value UBS planned to pay for it.

  • Boston's ClearMotion funded by Nio Capital to switch on in-car metaverse in China

    ClearMotion, a Boston-based company that aims to make car rides less bumpy and more fun, just raised $39 million led by Nio Capital, a mobility-focused venture capital fund established by William Li, the founder of Chinese electric vehicle upstart Nio. Getting backed by Nio Capital is a critical step in ClearMotion's China expansion, the car suspension tech company's CEO Christian Steinmann told TechCrunch. "Nio Capital itself is very strong in supporting [global] companies in getting a footprint in China."

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley beginner tips to get ahead fast

    If you're jumping into Disney Dreamlight Valley for the first time, make sure to take these tips with you!

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best India ETFs for Q4 2022

    India exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a way for investors to geographically diversify their global portfolios by owning a range of companies in the world’s second most populous nation and one of the world’s largest emerging markets.

  • SEBA Bank launches Ethereum staking services as ‘Merge’ nears

    Switzerland-based SEBA Bank, a global cryptocurrency lender, has introduced Ethereum staking services aimed at enabling clients to earn staking rewards on Ethereum. See related article: Ethereum’s Bellatrix upgrade now live despite concerns Fast facts Ethereum staking services would enable clients to earn rewards on a monthly basis, with adjustable lock-up periods available post-Merge, SEBA Bank […]

  • ECB Raises Interest Rates by 75 BPs to Tame Inflation

    Andre Portilho, Head of Digital Assets at BTG Pactual, discusses his crypto outlook as European Central Bank has raised interest rates by 75 basis points amid rising inflation. Plus, his comments on CoinDesk's interview with SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

  • ROCK Vs. ROAD: Which Building Products Stock is Worth a Bet?

    Although macroeconomic woes are concerns for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, focus on operational efficiencies raises hopes. Let us analyze which is a better pick - ROCK or ROAD.

  • Why Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Up 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    ChemoCentryx (CCXI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Pacira (PCRX) Up on Data From Exparel Label Expansion Study

    Pacira (PCRX) reports encouraging top-line data from the phase III study evaluating Exparel as a single-dose femoral nerve block in the adductor canal for total knee arthroplasty. Shares rise.

  • Fed regulatory chief Barr highlights stablecoin, crypto risks in first major speech

    The Federal Reserve’s new vice chair of supervision, Michael Barr, said Wednesday regulating stablecoins is a priority for the central bank in his first major policy address.

  • MORNING BID-It's raining yen

    A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever Just as the yen's eye-popping plunge against the dollar grabs the world's financial market spotlight, investors will get a closer look on Thursday into the underlying state of the Japanese economy. Revised second quarter GDP data, and trade and current account figures for July, will give an insight into the yen's economic fundamentals, and offer clues to whether the level and pace of the currency's depreciation are justified. Economists expected Japan's Q2 GDP growth to be revised up to an annualised 2.9% rate from 2.2%, and quarterly growth to be revised up to 0.7% from 0.5%.

  • U.S. oil futures edge higher a day after the OPEC+ decision to cut output

    U.S. benchmark oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as traders in the U.S., following a holiday on Monday, got a chance to react to a decision by OPEC+ to cut production by 100,000 barrels per day in October. The decision essentially reversed September's 100,000 barrel-per-day increase. In terms of signaling, "the move is important as it indicates that OPEC+ is watching demand very closely and is trying to manage supply to keep a floor on oil prices," said Noah Barrett, research analyst f

  • Tesla triples deliveries of China-made cars after upgrade in Shanghai plant

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in August, nearly triple its sales from a month ago, as it quickened deliveries after ramping up output at its Shanghai plant. The U.S. carmaker exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. After a scheduled upgrade disrupted most production in July, Tesla ramped up output at the Shanghai plant in August, defying heatwaves and COVID curbs that hit its suppliers in the southwest region.

  • Regulator alleges Celsius resembled Ponzi scheme in new filing

    A financial regulator in Vermont has all but said that bankrupted Celsius Network LLC resembled a Ponzi scheme at times, alleging the crypto lender had used new investor funds to repay previous investors, as well as misled investors about its financial health and bolstered its balance sheets by using its CEL token. See related article: […]

  • In Case You Missed Our Call: Stocks We're Watching, Mistakes Made and More

    Here are four holdings we've got our eyes on, as we discussed on our members-only call; also we reveal mistakes we made and our views on inflation, cash holding and more.

  • EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

    The executive revealed the steps he is taking to render Etro more contemporary while staying true to its codes and values.

  • Citigroup hires top chemicals banker from Jefferies to drive dealmaking

    McNulty joins Citi from investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc where he served as the global co-head of chemicals coverage, the memo said. The news comes at a time when global dealmaking has slowed down after a record 2021 amid geopolitical tension and risk-off sentiment in the markets.