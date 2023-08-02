Comera Life Sciences Announces $4.1 Million Private Placement

By Daniella Parra

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRA) said it completed a $4.1 million private placement of shares and warrants to existing stockholders.

The company said it aims to develop new biologic medicines to improve patient access and convenience. Comera has entered into a registration rights agreement to register the resale of the securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said.

“We appreciate the continued support and confidence of existing investors. This infusion of capital will support our efforts to leverage our SQore platform to transform the delivery of biologics from intravenous to subcutaneous form and achieve our mission of improving patient quality of life by offering treatments that support greater independence,” said Jeffrey Hackman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comera.

