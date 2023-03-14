U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Comerica Bank Boosts Small Business Banking Division With New Regional Leadership Positions

·4 min read

Comerica also to launch new digital solutions for small business customers

DALLAS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank is bolstering its Small Business Banking segment with the appointment of three regional directors – Sandra Felegy, Brent Harraman and Meghan Storey – to expand its reach in small business communities. Additionally, Comerica will debut several digital solutions throughout 2023 with a focus on payments and access to convenient capital.

Sandra Felegy, SVP California Director of Small Business
The Small Business Regional Directors are responsible for the overall leadership and success of all small business banking activities within their markets and will oversee a team of Small Business Group Managers and Small Business Relationship Managers in the execution of Comerica's small business strategy.

"Comerica has made significant investments in our Small Business segment over the last year," said Omar Salah, Comerica Bank EVP, Director of Small Business Banking. "Our commitment to expanding our Small Business Banking division is reinforced through these new leadership roles and elevated digital features to help small business owners gain access to capital as they look to grow their business."

Appointing dedicated leadership

Comerica's hiring initiative is focused on placing small business bankers across its national footprint, ensuring small business experts are in close proximity to 80% of its banking center network. The new Small Business Regional Directors are leading efforts to grow market share in collaboration with their counterparts in Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Wealth.

Led by Salah, Comerica's three Small Business Regional Directors are aligned with its major markets in Texas, California and Michigan:

  • Brent Harraman, SVP Texas Director of Small Business – Harraman is a 12-year Comerica veteran and is taking on this newly expanded role after serving as SVP, Group Manager, Small Business Banking Specialists. He joined Comerica with more than 25 years of experience at various financial institutions such as Sterling Bank, First Bank, Southwest Bank of Texas and Bank of America. Harraman will also be responsible for Comerica's Arizona and Florida markets.

  • Sandra Felegy, SVP California Director of Small Business – Felegy comes to Comerica with more than 20 years of proven experience in the banking industry. Most recently, she spent 13 years at MUFG Union Bank building out the small business relationship manager channel and virtual sales model.

  • Meghan Storey, SVP Michigan Director of Small Business – Storey comes to Comerica with more than 20 years of Small Business and Business Banking experience in the Michigan market. She held senior roles at Fifth Third Bank and Citizens Bank, serving as a Business Banking Market Manager, Business Banking Regional Sales Manager and Sr. Relationship Manager.

Enhancing digital features

This year, Comerica is introducing new digital tools for entrepreneurs that emphasize increased access to capital. In Q2, Comerica will launch a new digital small business lending platform nationally, which accelerates access to capital to small business owners with needs up to $100,000, providing faster approvals and funding. Comerica also has new small business digital payment tools in its pipeline, including Zelle for Small Business and a treasury product bundle designed to efficiently address small business needs in managing cash flow.

"Comerica has the leadership and technological capabilities to not just support small businesses but to make an impact on them nationwide," Salah added. "With all of our recent advancements in this segment, we are entering our next evolution in Small Business Banking."

Other key small business initiatives 

Comerica's Small Business Banking national expansion comes on the heels of the bank launching an innovative small business support program in North Texas - Comerica SmallBizCo-OpTM.

The concept supports the bank's small business customers by providing them with a set of elevated experiences and unique benefits at no cost. Comerica's small business customers now have the opportunity to entertain a client or share a perk with their employees through free select Dallas sports tickets, receive additional advertising support, save on everyday business expenses and more. Currently, small business owners taking advantage of these platforms span across all industries including restaurants, health care, education, construction and nonprofits.

The launch of Comerica SmallBizCo-Op is just the first of several elevated experiences in Comerica's longer-term strategy of sharing its resources with its small business customers. Expanded elevated experiences are expected to roll out further in 2023. Based upon the performance of its pilot program in North Texas, Comerica plans to introduce its SmallBizCo-Op program into other markets across the country in the months and years to come.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. Founded over 173 years ago in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica's reach now spans across the country with markets in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas, in addition to select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $85.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-boosts-small-business-banking-division-with-new-regional-leadership-positions-301771844.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

