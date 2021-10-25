Comerica Bank earns Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Assessment of Comerica's Critical Event Management achieves Everbridge's highest rating, a first-of-its-kind evaluation of an organization's digital transformation and resilience in the face of critical events

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank has earned the Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification Gold Tier honor, the highest assessment rating by Everbridge for the bank's Critical Event Management (CEM) program. This designation recognizes significant strengths in deploying technologies and practices to manage enterprise readiness, responsiveness and resilience. Comerica achieved the first-of-its kind certification after undergoing a rigorous evaluation of its systems and business continuity.

"Our customer experience impacts every decision we make and every program and platform we implement," said Megan Crespi, Comerica Bank Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Technology and Operations Services Officer. "A significant part of that experience includes trust that we will provide our high level of service even during disruptive events or circumstances. Delivering on that customer experience, especially through our enterprise-wide technology and operations truly begins with our colleagues and the teamwork it takes to achieve continuity and deliver on our unwavering commitment to our customers. I am proud of the success our teams have achieved and look forward to continually improving on our processes, knowledge and resources. We are honored to receive Everbridge's Best in Enterprise Resilience™ Certification as it offers a valuable benchmark in critical event management."

The assessment evaluated four competency areas: Data and Analytics, Digital Transformation, Smart Process Automation, and Communication and Collaboration. During the evaluation, Everbridge identified and highlighted Comerica's strengths, including:

  • Data & Analytics: Comerica actively monitors numerous intelligence sources and maintains a contact database of all employees and contractors across the organization. The contact database is synchronized with the human resource management system to ensure daily updates.

  • Digital Transformation: Comerica continuously pursues technologies, workflows, and solutions to improve operations. Leadership is actively involved in managing critical events, and plans are updated, managed, and distributed online.

  • Smart Process Automation: Comerica's Security Console is a 24/7 alarm monitoring center that provides centralized access to physical access control systems and visitor management systems. Comerica's CEM platform and risk intelligence feeds are configured to automatically identify risks to assets when certain thresholds are met and notify the Security Console.

  • Communication & Collaboration: The Security Console will immediately send alerts if there is an imminent threat and use multiple delivery methods to assure employees receive critical information.

"The ability to achieve true organizational resilience is no easy feat," said Dr. John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Everbridge, which pioneered the CEM Standards Framework™ and runs the Best in Enterprise Resilience™ certification program. "To become Best in Enterprise Resilience™ certified, organizations must meet the highest standards of readiness to withstand a critical event without a significant impact on staff and operations. Congratulations to Comerica Bank for standing at the forefront of digital transformation."

About Comerica
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2021.

About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise SaaS applications that Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. Over 5,600 customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate communications, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. With the ability to reach over 700 million people across the globe, Everbridge also supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries. For more information visit www.everbridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-earns-best-in-enterprise-resilience-certification-301407299.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

