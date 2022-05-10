U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.87
    -12.37 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,132.88
    -112.82 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,601.80
    -21.45 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,747.92
    -14.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.11
    -1.98 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.18 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9520
    -0.1270 (-4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2300
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2500
    -0.1130 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,173.93
    -1,111.69 (-3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.99
    +42.41 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Comerica Bank Recognized as Best U.S. Companies for Diversity by National Diversity Council

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CMA
    Watchlist

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diversity Council (NDC) recognized Comerica Bank's ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, naming the bank to its Best U.S. Companies for Diversity listing. Comerica is one of four companies receiving the honor this year, which was announced in conjunction with the release of the 2022 NDC Index.

Comerica Bank is recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the Best U.S. Companies for Diversity.
Comerica Bank is recognized by the National Diversity Council as one of the Best U.S. Companies for Diversity.

"Diversity positively impacts all areas of the bank, helping us to better serve our customers, colleagues and communities," said Nate Bennett, Chief Diversity Officer and Head of Talent Acquisition. "This recognition speaks to the collaboration of our leadership and dedication of our colleagues who continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to establish a culture that embraces and celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion."

The NDC Index is an annual measurement of organizational commitment to diversity and inclusion among companies across the country. The index evaluates performance on diversity and inclusion in five assessment areas: CEO engagement; benefits, policies and initiatives; supplier diversity; community engagement; and corporate social responsibility.

Comerica's recognition as a leader in the area of diversity, equity and inclusion was bolstered by its efforts during the past year that featured:

  • Employee Resource Group (ERG) Program and DEI Education Council: Comerica launched two new ERGs in 2021 with the addition of Comerica Asian and Pacific Islander Network and The European Connection. The organization now features 10 active and uniquely curated groups that bring colleagues together with common interests. The ERGs provide an open platform to lift cultural awareness, career advancement, colleague connections, and community impact for its constituents.

  • Office of Corporate Responsibility: Comerica established a new Office of Corporate Responsibility to bring the bank's environmental, social and governance (ESG) elements under the leadership of the office. The addition enhances collaboration across the bank and further enables the organization to solidify its role as a leader in ESG initiatives.

  • ESG Platform: Comerica's ESG Council developed the bank's ESG Platform which serve to define the most significant ESG issues for the company. The five key ESG commitments include: providing access to capital focused on underserved communities, women, minorities and small businesses; promoting a diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce; investing in financial education for underserved communities; addressing climate change; enhancing ESG-related product and service solutions.

  • COVID-19 Response: Comerica and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have helped communities, nonprofits and small businesses navigate the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic by investing $16 million in relief efforts. Investments totaling $12 million in 2021 were directed to Community Development Financial Institutions to meet the needs of small and micro businesses in low- to moderate-income communities adversely impacted by the pandemic. The additional $4 million was directed to a variety of nonprofit organizations, including several targeting women, young girls and seniors, as well as those focused on addressing food insecurities and access to health care. Combined with COVID-19 relief investments in 2020, Comerica and the Comerica Charitable Foundation contributed $27 million.

  • Community Engagement: Comerica continued to make a difference in local communities through its financial education initiative. Comerica $ense programs reached approximately 50,000 individuals in low- to moderate-income communities in 2021 and colleagues hosted 380 small business bootcamps to help small business owners and entrepreneurs. Comerica colleagues also continued to demonstrate their commitment to serving the communities, totaling more than 64,000 hours of volunteer time.

  • National Business Development Managers: To strengthen its relationship with diverse communities, Comerica appointed national business development managers responsible for African American, Asian American Pacific Islander, Hispanic and Middle Eastern communities.

For more information and to view this year's participating companies, visit www.ndcindex.org.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

About the National Diversity Council
The National Diversity Council is a non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-bank-recognized-as-best-us-companies-for-diversity-by-national-diversity-council-301543931.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Recommended Stories

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer price

  • Is Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • We have $5 million in savings and earn nearly $7,000 a month. Should we spend over $2.1 million to build our dream home?

    'Including land, it would be close to $3 million in value. We are retired and this would be our forever home and an investment.'

  • Why Have Investors Been Selling Nio Stock Since April?

    Investors in Nio (NYSE: NIO) are having countless sleepless nights. The way Nio kicked off April, you wouldn't have expected the stock to fare so badly. Nio's March deliveries shot up 37.5% year over year and 63% sequentially, and the company began delivering its flagship sedan, ET7, in March.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Fell More Than 35% Tuesday Morning

    Stock market investors haven't gotten much relief lately, although Tuesday morning appeared likely to provide at least a pause in the sharp downturn Wall Street has endured lately. As of 8 a.m. ET, futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) finally managed to produce a modest bounce, rising 1.2% to 12,338. What's notable about that gain is that it comes in the face of big premarket declines for some high-profile Nasdaq stocks.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks to Buy in May

    The aerospace sector is an excellent place to invest in 2022, and for those looking to open positions, few options look more appealing to me than aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), advanced composites company Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and aviation services company AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR). Not only have they been significant outperformers so far this year, but their earnings momentum is improving.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/9: Nvidia, Rivian, GoodRx

    When all else fails, well, that's pretty much the bottom, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers after another gloomy Monday on Wall Street. This was the day we saw the last beloved sector of the market -- oil and gas -- start to sell off.

  • Why Trade Desk Stock Fell 15% in April

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) were sliding with the broad market last month, even as there was little news out on the ad tech stock. Investors ditched high-growth, high-priced names throughout April, and Trade Desk was swept up in the sell-off. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock closed the month down 15%.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • 10 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 risk-free dividend stocks to buy amid rising economic uncertainty. If you want to skip reading about these stocks, you can go directly to 5 Risk-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Economic Uncertainty. Amid rising interest rates and risks of a recession, investors are rushing towards value plays […]

  • Michael Saylor Suggests MicroStrategy Will Never Sell Its Bitcoin

    Founder and CEO of business-intelligence software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) Michael Saylor has suggested there is no need for the firm to sell the large quantity of bitcoin it has accumulated.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Amazon Should Buy Teladoc Right Now -- Seriously

    For example, it bought Zappos in 2009, Whole Foods in 2017, and MGM this year. Teladoc posted an enormous net loss of $6.67 billion on revenue of around $565 million. It has become painfully clear that Teladoc overpaid for its 2020 purchase of Livongo Health.

  • Bullish GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their US$11m bet

    Insiders who bought US$11m worth of GameStop Corp.'s ( NYSE:GME ) stock at an average buy price of US$102 over the last...

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.